WA’s rising road toll has again caught the attention of the Nationals, who have promised a Safer Local Roads program if elected in 2025. The WA Nationals team made the commitment at the WA Local Government Association conference held earlier this month. WA Nationals’ Leader Shane Love said road safety should be the government’s top priority. “WA is facing devastating crisis on its roads,” he said. “This is why The Nationals WA will invest $276 million to establish the Safer Local Roads program.” As of October, WA’s road toll has reached 150. 87 are from regional areas. The program would cover more than 3300km of lane widening in the State as well as 4300km of sealed shoulders and 4100km of audio tactile line marking on high-speed local roads. Mr Love said local roads were often neglected and support programs only addressed metropolitan areas, or national and State highways. “From 2017-21, half of all fatal or serious injury crashes on regional roads occurred on local government roads,” he said. Shadow road safety minister Martin Aldridge said the program would reduce the number of fatalities and serious injuries. “Simple, low-cost treatments like sealing road shoulders and installing audible tactile lines can reduce the frequency of run-off crashes,” he said. “This program could reduce fatalities by up to 50 per cent.” Nationals candidate for Federal seat of Bullwinkel Mia Davies said the program would play an important role in increasing road safety. “We are on track for one of the worst years of road trauma in WA’s history; something needs to change,” she said. “Investing in safer local roads is a practical step with proven results. “I’ll be working hard in Canberra to make sure we are doing all we can to address road trauma.” Mr Aldridge said more than $217m from Insurance Commission of Western Australia would be invested into the program across the following four years. “As WA’s compulsory third-party insurer, it is in ICWA’s best interest to reduce road trauma, not just to save lives but also to reduce their own exposure to motor vehicle injury claims.” Mr Love said a Mid-West emergency rescue helicopter based in Geraldton would increase response times to regional road incidents. “(It) will save lives by providing quick access to trauma care for those in remote areas where response times are critical,” he said.