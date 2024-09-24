Both the National Farmers’ Federation and the Australian Meat Industry Council have welcomed the new Free Trade Agreement between Australia and the United Arab Emirates, saying the move will improve market access for farmers. Under the agreement, exports to the Middle Eastern nation are tipped to increase by $678 million a year as tarriffs are removed from almost all Australian products. This includes beef, sheepmeat, dairy, oil seeds, seafood, canola seeds, nuts, honey, chickpeas and lentils. The trade agreement — Australia’s first with a Middle Eastern country — comes after months of negotiations that track back to to February this year. Trade Minister Don Farrell and his UAE counterpart, Thani bin Ahmed Al Zeyoudi, signed off on the partnership on September 17. NFF cheif executive Tony Mahar said the agreement would improve access to an important market for Australian farmers and allow them to diversify. “The deal reflects the global demand for Australia’s premium produce and reinforces our reputation for growing sustainable, high quality produce,” he said. “The deal will deliver $50 million each year in tariff savings to Australian farmers and food producers and further support trade diversification, improving their profitability and competitiveness. “Australian farmers export more than 70 per cent of what they produce, so gaining new and diverse market access is critical to the sector’s resilience.” Mr Mahar said the agreement also represented a “strategic opening” into the Middle East, a growing market of more than 58 million people with a “heavy reliance on food imports”. “We thank the Albanese Government, Department of Foreign Affairs and Trade, and Department of Agriculture, Fisheries and Forestry for their work in securing new international market opportunities for Australian agriculture,” he said. “We look forward to seeing further details of the agreement once they are available.” The trade deal is also great news for cattle producers, according to Cattle Australia’s CEO Chris Parker. “Once the agreement enters into force, it will provide an important gateway for Australian exporters to diversify into the Middle East,” Dr Parker said. “The beef industry will benefit greatly from the elimination of the 5 per cent tariff on frozen beef, and the opportunity for expanded access to consumers with demand for our world-leading product.” AMIC CEO Patrick Hutchinson also welcomed the trade deal and said the elimination of tariffs put Australia’s red meat industry in a “strong position for continued growth”. “We commend the Albanese Government for its efforts in securing this agreement, which sets a positive template for future trade deals across the region,” Mr Hutchinson said.