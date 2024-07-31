A new CSIRO study researching ways to attract and repel pest snails has found the gastropod is typically attracted to the colour red, but is deterred by garlic. Researchers conducted field and laboratory tests on four invasive snail species as part of a $4.6 million Grains Research and Development Corporation national research program. The University of Adelaide is leading investment for the program with collaboration from agricultural research bodies such as the South Australian Research and Development Institute and the Western Australian Department of Primary Industries and Regional Development. CSIRO senior research scientist Valerie Caron said the findings were “unexpected” as it was commonly thought that gastropods such as snails could not see colour. “Red doesn’t play an obvious role in snail life, so this colour preference was a surprise,” she said. “Garlic was most effective at preventing snails from reaching food sources under laboratory conditions. Coffee barriers offered only limited protection, especially after 24 hours, with some snails even eating the coffee grounds. “Ultimately, we’re working to develop new management techniques for snails using attractants (colour) for trapping and removal and safe repellents, such as garlic, as barriers.” As part of the program, researchers are exploring the ‘push-pull’ mechanism and its impacts on snail behaviour. The aim of the study is to give grain growers new management techniques and tools to combat snails with. GRDC pest manager Leigh Nelson said there was a “long history” of research behind new ways to control pest snails. “Invasive snails and slugs contaminate cereal and legume crops and cost the grain industry over $170 million each year,” she said. “The development of improved management tactics for snails and slugs remains a top priority to improve grain growers’ profitability. “This investment looks to provide Australian grain growers with new tools and management techniques to combat snails, aiming to minimise losses and improve market opportunities for affected crops.”