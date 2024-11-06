Eating quality for lamb is best after cuts are aged for 14 days, according to a new taste study conducted by Murdoch University. Murdoch University school of Agricultural Sciences associate professor Liselotte Pannier said the study collected responses from un-trained community taste testers. “We invited members of the public here in WA to participate and rate seven different cuts (of lamb) on the eating quality,” she said. “The study involved 153 lambs and 40 young mutton, with a total of 64 eating quality sessions conducted with 3840 consumers evaluating a total of 2304 cuts. “This resulted in 23,040 consumer responses.” Eating quality was improved when ageing of lamb increased from five to 14 days. However, no improvement was noticed after 21 days and the survey concluded ageing the lamb for longer then 14 days didn’t further enhance the eating quality. Limited research had been done to compare the quality of lamb cuts by length of ageing. “Optimal ageing times are crucial for ensuring the highest consumer satisfaction with lamb meat,” Ms Pannier said. “It is interesting to note that comparatively, eating quality of beef has shown to linearly improve up to 20 days of ageing, with smaller improvements in eating quality beyond this time point.” Each cut of the lamb tasted was sliced into five 15mm-thick steaks. They were aged at two degrees Celsius for five, 14 or 21 days and assessed by Meat Standards Australia guidelines. The cuts surveyed were eye of rack, eye of shoulder, knuckle, loin, outside, topside and rump.