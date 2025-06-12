A Busselton composting business’ plan to build a $300,000 composting facility near Darkan has been knocked back after concerns about zoning. Agricorp — a composting business owned by VMS Contracting — took its plans to the State Administrative Tribunal after it was knocked back by the Shire of West Arthur in March 2024. Agricorp’s appeal to the SAT was dismissed on May 6. The shire cited the zoning classification of industry — general was prohibited in a rurally zoned area of Moodiarrup. Odour concerns were also a factor in the shire’s rejection of the application. The facility was proposed to be developed at a lot facing Stewart Road and Boyup Brook-Arthur Road. Shire of West Arthur president Graeme Pearce said the shire’s main concern with the development was the zoning of the facility in the application and the area it was proposed to be built in. “It came down to zoning . . . that was the big one,” he said. VMS Contracting managing director Todd Johnson confirmed the facility would have cost about $300,000, but otherwise declined to comment. Annually the facility would have stored 35,000 tonnes of biosolids, human waste, purchased from Water Corporation from another local government area, 5000 tonnes of pig manure, and 8000 tonnes of green waste, with a composting cycle of four to eight weeks. The facility’s final product would not be sold and would instead be distributed internally. Agricorp has sought to move its current composting facility in Hithergreen, Busselton, because of encroaching residential dwellings on a required 200m buffer around the facility. An amended proposal altered the facility’s maximum tonnage to decrease to 10,000 tonnes per annum, the maximum of biosolids would remain at 15,000 tonnes, and green waste to increase to 19,000 tonnes per year. The reduced facility capacity would reduce the required buffer area of 1.3km. The nearest neighbour to the facility’s proposed composting pad is 2.4km away. SAT senior member Dr Stephen Willey dismissed odour as a concern and found the product developed by the facility would not be a rural product and could not be converted into one by virtue of a planning condition. Agricorp had argued the facility would not include a factory, would use agricultural machinery, and would retain the area’s rural character. He said if the development’s approval was successful it would “fundamentally distort” the intent of the zoning definition, citing a theoretical example of if a petrol distribution business agreed only to distribute its product to farming or agricultural operations.