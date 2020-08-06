WA’s Muresk Institute will be bolstered by construction of a $7.5 million specialist centre for agricultural mechanisation and a $500,000 new shearing learning space.

WA Education Minister Sue Ellery and WA Agriculture Minister Alannah MacTiernan announced the State Government funding boost while announcing the Wheatbelt Recovery Plan this morning.

The Wheatbelt Recovery Plan forms part of a $5 billion four-year state-wide plan to help the WA economy recover from COVID-19.

Ms Ellery said members of WA’s agriculture industry had been lobbying for the specialist machinery centre for about 12 years.

“All of the advice says we need to bring forward as much construction as we can, we need to create a pipeline of work to create jobs and give the community confidence that we can get through this COVID and come out better than ever before,” she said.

“This will really give us the opportunity to assist students to be at the forefront of what the agricultural industry needs going forward.

“We need to be on top of the technology and give the students an environment that will replicate what they will see on modern farms.

“Doing it here in the Wheatbelt, WA’s largest grain growing area, is essential.”

WA Agriculture Minister Alannah MacTiernan said the agricultural mechanisation centre would give students the knowledge to bring the State’s valuable agriculture industry into the 21st century.

“We have always had a strength in the diesel mechanics behind the machinery (at Muresk), but we know that farm machinery is so much more today,” she said.

“We are looking at GPS technology, autonomic, artificial intelligence... we need new and modern training for students.”

Ms MacTiernan said the collaboration between government, industry and Muresk Institute would involve constant contribution from industry to make sure students’ skills were contemporary.

“We operate in a global market, we need to be at our absolute best to continue to make our grain economically viable and competitive with highly-trained personnel using the latest equipment,” she said.

This morning’s funding announcement also included $500,000 to overhaul the shearing shed and shearing training facilities at Muresk Institute.

Ms MacTiernan said WA was “very dependent on shearers from across the ditch”.

“This is tragic when we have a lot of unemployed people in regional WA who could be trained to be shearers,” she said.

Muresk Institute chief executive officer Prue Jenkins said architects would visit the campus on Friday to scope out the site of the proposed centre.

But she said industry would be asked to contribute to the project plans and what the centre should involve.

More in next week’s Countryman.