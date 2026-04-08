The upcoming chestnut season is looking positive, with growers reporting increased volume and quality ahead of harvest. Carlotta growers John and Linda Stanley, near Nannup, own and operate Chestnut Brae Farm, a 28ha regenerative property covered by mature organic sweet chestnut forests. The farm has about 1000 trees, each more than 40 years old, producing about 12 tonnes of chestnuts every autumn. The couple produce a range of chestnut-based products, as well as selling fresh organic chestnuts and chestnut-fed pork. Mr Stanley said the cooler summer in the South West had benefited the crop, producing larger nuts and a bumper yield, with production up about 20 per cent on last year. “The season started a little early. We’re very excited to share that fresh chestnuts are now falling from the trees and available for picking,” he said. “The firmer the chestnut, the fresher it will be. “Also, the smaller the nut, the sweeter the nut. Standard-sized chestnuts tend to be the sweetest, with sweetness dispersing as the nut gets larger.” Unlike other tree nuts, chestnuts are highly perishable. Once they fall naturally from the tree, they must be collected quickly and kept refrigerated throughout the supply chain. Mr Stanley said when stored at one degree Celsius, chestnuts could last up to six weeks in the shell, with freezing also used as a preservation method. Mr Stanley said all of their chestnuts were peeled, processed and milled onsite using a traditional stone mill to produce chestnut flour, with their chestnut products sold at the farm and in boutique stores. The Stanleys also make use of every part of the tree. Prunings are turned into woodchips for smoking meat, poultry are fed chestnut peelings, and their heritage Wessex Saddleback pigs are raised on a chestnut-rich diet. Wiltshire sheep also receive peelings, resulting in a limited annual supply of chestnut-fed lamb and the farm has also donated chestnuts to the Nullaki Black Cockatoo Nursery near Denmark to feed the birds. The couple are careful to monitor root rot disease, which has affected chestnut trees in Europe and eastern Australia and can kill trees if left unmanaged. Mr Stanley said they were pruning and burning any affected branches to stop the spread. “It’s something growers need to stay on top of to protect orchards,” he said. The majority of Australia’s chestnut farms are located in northern New South Wales, where cooler climates suit production. Chestnut Brae Farm does not supply supermarkets through distributors in WA, but in the Eastern States many growers go through distributors to market. Chestnuts Australia president Brian Casey was predicting a positive season, pointing to strong early quality and growing volumes, and said the handling of chestnuts was key. “With early quality looking strong and volumes building, the focus is on good management throughout the supply chain to make sure chestnuts arrive in market in peak condition,” he said. “If we get the handling right from the orchard to the retailer, we should be set up for a successful season.”