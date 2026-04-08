A portion of Exmouth properties remain without power and water almost two weeks after ex-tropical cyclone Narelle hit the region on March 27, while station stays reported a hit to tourist numbers over the Easter period. The Water Corporation confirmed on Monday that Exmouth’s water storage tank had recovered with water pressure almost back to normal across the network. But while the northern borefield supplying Exmouth had been reconnected to mains power, the southern borefield was still reliant on generators and residents were asked to continue using water sparingly until mains power was fully restored. Murchison House Station co-owner Calum Carruth said about 20 per cent of his reservations had been cancelled due to the soaring price of fuel and the recent cyclone. “We’ve had a few cancellations and nowhere near the number of people that we would turn away at the last minute that hadn’t made plans,” he said. “Normally we would turn away a dozen or so a day but not this year at all — and a few cancellations . . . not just the fuel prices but people who are heading north have cancelled because of Exmouth being hit.” A destocked and completely off-grid 141,600ha property near Kalbarri, the station relies on a back-up generator to assist installed solar panels to power operations. Mr Carruth said he currently had enough supply to last until July and has cancelled any major works to conserve fuel. Bullara Station Stay, a 100,170ha working cattle station between Exmouth and Coral Bay, copped significant damage from the cyclone which forced an evacuation to neighbouring Cheela Station. While some livestock were lost, Scratchy the pet bull was thankfully recovered and returned safely home. Owner Edwina Shallcross said clean-up efforts on the station were still ongoing. Premier Roger Cook visited the damage zone in Exmouth on March 30 and Carnarvon on March 31 but didn’t make it to Coral Bay before heading back to Perth. Mr Cook inspected Carnarvon crops damaged in the cyclone, as tourists were bussed out of the devastated town of Exmouth and Coral Bay was cut-off by floods. Assistant Federal Minister for Emergency Services and Climate Change Josh Wilson said the damage to the region’s agriculture sector was significant. “Probably 70 to 80 per cent of the fruit there will be lost as a result of this event,” he said. “That’s pretty rough, but at the same time, you do see Australians showing their best, rising to these kinds of challenges. “We’ve got SES volunteers behind us who have come up from Perth. Yesterday, the Premier took a selfie with some SES volunteers that came all the way across from Queensland.” Carnarvon banana grower and Sweeter Banana Co-operative business manager Doriana Mangili had between 50 to 80 per cent of her crop wiped out by cyclone Narelle. Melangata Station, a 45,000ha sheep station about 70km north of Yalgoo, escaped serious damage. The Premier had urged tourists not to cancel holidays in the State’s north, but the official advice from the Department of Fire and Emergency Services was to “reconsider all travel” with many roads left flood-stricken or damaged. He denied the town had been forgotten, with residents complaining that only one DFES crew and three SES volunteers had been deployed there. DFES assistant commissioner Peter Sutton said the local communities had shown “amazing resilience” before, during and after the cyclone. “The local community should be commended for their preparations before the cyclone hit, which played a significant role in limiting the damage to the region,” he said. “I’d like to pay tribute to all SES volunteers, staff from other agencies, local governments, community groups and DFES personnel who rallied together and worked around the clock to protect communities affected by severe tropical cyclone Narelle. “DFES will continue to support the Shire of Exmouth as they lead recovery efforts.” WA Opposition Leader Basil Zempilas also visited Exmouth after the weather event alongside Durack MP Melissa Price and Neil Thomson MLC. At time of writing, Learmonth Airport remained closed. As of April 6 the clean-up was still under way in Exmouth with Narelle totally destroying 15 structures, including four residential properties, according to DFES. There were 386 damage assessments made within the Shire of Exmouth with 26 properties severely damaged, 12 of which were residential. And while the North West Coastal Highway had reopened, Exmouth was still closed to visitors with Minilya to Exmouth Road remaining closed. Residents were able to return to town via Burkett Road through North West Coastal Highway with ID/proof of residency. Permits for non‑residents were required. Several GoFundMe fundraisers have been set-up for locals and businesses in Exmouth in the aftermath with a combined total of nearly $67,000 raised as of April 2.