Sheep and lamb markets have moved into the Easter period, with saleyards either in recess or numbers tightened and processing activity reduced across two shortened weeks.

Beyond this short-term interruption, underlying supply dynamics are being shaped by structural changes in South Australia, now directly influencing the Western Australian feeder lamb market.

Analysis of 20-year kill data highlights a significant contraction in the South Australian breeding ewe base, with an estimated 2.7 million head reduction.

Periods where the sheep-to-lamb ratio has compressed below the long-term average of 3.4 lambs per sheep reflect increased ewe turnoff, driving this decline.

Recent dry seasons have compounded this, reducing lambing percentages and limiting growth rates, meaning fewer lambs available and fewer reaching finished weights.

As the industry moves into the April to September window, the system is relying on a more constrained “supply bridge” of carryover lambs, mutton turnoff and feedlot throughput.

With processing capacity unchanged, South Australia is increasingly sourcing lamb’s interstate, translating into stronger Eastern States demand for WA feeder lambs.

This may help offset some of the uncertainty associated with the Middle East war conflict.

Encouragingly, forward pricing to June is emerging from at least one local processor, which may provide agents and producers with additional opportunities to manage price risk.

Overall, supply remains tight, and the WA feeder market continues to be well-supported.