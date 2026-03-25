Sheep and lamb markets remain broadly firm, although a degree of underlying tension is beginning to build.

The ongoing Middle East conflict is weighing on confidence across Western Australia, particularly among processors and feeder buyers.

Importantly, this is not a demand issue, rather uncertainty around logistics, insurance and export pathways is influencing short-term behaviour, with some processors likely to ease capacity while conditions remain unclear.

Price spreads remain a key feature.

The national trade lamb indicator is sitting around 1155¢, compared to WA at 1031¢, a gap of approximately 124¢.

Mutton shows a similar trend, with a 70¢ spread between national and WA indicators.

Historically, gaps of this magnitude tend to attract stronger Eastern States interest.

While feeder demand is evident, the key question is whether current price differentials are sufficient to draw processor activity west, particularly given ongoing uncertainty around freight pricing and availability.

Online auction clearance rates have eased to around 85 per cent, down from closer to 95 per cent in recent weeks, indicating a more cautious tone.

At the same time, fertiliser uncertainty, particularly around canola inputs is influencing enterprise decisions, with some growers opting to run more sheep or reduce anticipated turnoff.

Standalone feeder lamb sales scheduled this week at Muchea and Katanning, with significant numbers being yarded, are expected to provide a clearer read on underlying demand and pricing.