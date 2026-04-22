Western Australia’s sheep and lamb market is showing increasingly clear signs of divergence from the Eastern States, with pricing gaps now reaching levels that are difficult to ignore.

The national trade lamb indicator is currently sitting at 1203¢/kg, while WA is closer to 1029¢/kg , a discount approaching 170 -180¢/kg.

Mutton reflects a similar trend, with WA at 698¢/kg, trailing other States by as much as $1.30 - $1.70/kg.

However, it is not just the size of the gap that stands out, it is the direction of movement.

WA stands alone as the only State where both lamb and mutton indicators have declined during the past four weeks, in contrast to a strengthening national market.

While higher operating and freight costs in WA remain a factor, the scale and direction of the gap suggest broader market dynamics are at play.

This includes a more concentrated WA processing sector combined with more cautious and selective interstate buying orders as freight costs rise.

These dynamics appear to be limiting internal WA competitive tension, which raises the question as to whether current pricing conditions are providing WA processors with a commercial advantage.

WA processors that operate with this commercial advantage are often supplying similar export markets to their eastern counterparts while sourcing livestock at a significant discount.

While global trade conditions, including the Middle East conflict, continue to influence markets, there is an expectation that pricing relationships may begin to normalise as conditions stabilise.

Improving transparency and access to broader market signals will be critical in ensuring WA producers remain connected to national demand and pricing trends.