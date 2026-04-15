Western Australia’s sheep and lamb market is drifting further from the Eastern States, with widening price spreads and rising freight and export pressures reshaping pricing dynamics.

Recent movement data shows lambs making up most numbers of livestock transported east through the final quarter of 2025 and into early 2026.

With that trend continuing through January and February, volumes of grown sheep supplies remain relatively limited.

Trade lamb price spreads have widened sharply from 37–55¢/kg from earlier this year to 120–130¢/kg in recent weeks.

Feeder lamb spreads have moved even further, reaching as high as 160¢/kg, clearly defining that the market is now pricing in freight and disruption risk.

While national sheep and lamb indicators have lifted during the past month, WA pricing has softened over the same period, highlighting a growing divergence between regions.

Rising diesel costs and ongoing Middle East uncertainty are increasing WA’s isolation, with pricing becoming more influenced by local processing capacity.

While this creates short-term pressure, reduced eastward flow may help support local processor throughput, with forward pricing also gaining traction as a key risk management tool.

Agora’s Base+ forward feeder lamb supply agreements for October through to December this year are currently being written, with contracts now being executed between purchasers and vendors.

For further detail and pricing, contact the Agora trade desk.