A mass protest demanding an overhaul of WA’s new Aboriginal heritage laws will go ahead outside State Parliament on Tuesday despite reports the Cook Government is poised to scrap the legislation. WA’s peak farm lobby groups began publicising the planned rally last week, with WAFarmers president John Hassell telling Countryman he hoped it would attract up to 10,000 people. Then came the stunning development on Friday that the Cook Government was planning to do away with the Aboriginal Heritage Act just a month after the unpopular changes came into effect. But Mr Hassell on Monday said the rally was “still on” after the Government refused to confirm its plans at the weekend. “The rally is intended to send the Government a message,” he told The West Australian. “They have paralysed people with fear over the threats of massive fines for working their land.” Mr Hassell confirmed he had met with Premier Roger Cook and Aboriginal Affairs Minister Tony Buti early on Monday morning but said he was told no definitive decision had been made on the heritage laws at that point. He said he was told consideration was being put towards a proposal from his group that the Government commission and pay for a “comprehensive heritage survey” covering all freehold farmland in WA. WA’s other main farm lobby group, the Pastoralists and Graziers Association, was not invited to the meeting according to its president Tony Seabrook. “This is the Government trying to wedge our industry, and I’m pretty annoyed about that,” Mr Seabrook told media on Monday afternoon. “All parties should have been involved there and Mr Buti didn’t ask us.” Mr Seabrook said he suspected PGA was not invited because it was calling for the new Act to be scrapped and rewritten, while WAFarmers’ position was that amendments could be made to make the existing legislation workable. Tuesday’s rally coincides with the return of MPs from the five-week winter recess. A full repeal of the new legislation is expected in coming days, The West Australian is reporting, with the State to revert to the 1972 laws the Act sought to replace. A special meeting of Labor caucus will be held late this afternoon for Premier Roger Cook to explain the Government’s backflip to his party colleagues. On Saturday, it was left up to senior Labor minister Stephen Dawson to face the media and answer questions. Mr Dawson was tight-lipped about any changes but denied the Federal Government had pressured the Cook Government to repeal the controversial laws. In the meantime, Liberal MLC Steve Martin is urging the Government to come clean on its plans. “They clearly haven’t learned their lesson about consultation and transparency,” he told Countryman on Monday. “Three days after the announcement, via the media. . . they are still floundering trying to get a consistent message across about what they intend to do with these laws.” While it’s understood major resources companies and Indigenous groups were briefed on the backflip on Friday, Mr Martin said he was not aware of any agriculture industry stakeholders being consulted. “They haven’t reached out to the farming organisations as far as I’m aware,” he said. “I would take a breath if I was the government; I wouldn’t rush anything back into the parliament — other than the repeal. “They have burned the trust between the Cook Labor Government and regional Western Australians. “This has been very damaging on all sorts of fronts, and they’re going to have to work really hard to win that trust back and come up with a set of laws that people can have faith will be enacted properly and sensibly.” Opposition leader Shane Love said the Government must immediately address the “speculation” over its “botched heritage laws”, which he labelled a “spectacular failure”. “The arrogance of this Government in their implementation of this failed piece of legislation has caused great concern and distress for landowners and communities right across the State,” he said.