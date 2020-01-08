Adam Harvey to soak up Boyup Brook vibe

Australian country music superstar Adam Harvey is set to headline one of WA’s most popular rural festivals.

The Boyup Brook Country Music Festival will celebrate its 35th year from February 13-16, with a line-up led by the eight-time Golden Guitar winner.

With a career spanning more than 20 years, half a million album sales, gold and platinum albums, Harvey is one of Australia’s most popular and enduring recording artists.

“I am really looking forward to coming back to the Boyup Brook Country Music Festival,” Harvey said.

“I'm going to spend the whole weekend there soaking up the atmosphere and catching up with lots of friends and fellow country music listeners.

“The festival has grown so much over the years and it’s a great opportunity to showcase a few new songs, and plenty of old tunes too.”

Harvey will be joined by a long-list of country favourites, including Graeme Connors, Amber Lawrence and Jetty Road.

Also set to delight audiences are Carter and Carter, Taste of Tamworth, Pixie Jenkins, The Crosby Sisters, Honky Tonk Heroes, Kate Kindle Band, Man in Black, Anthony Taylor, Jed Zarb and Moira J Scott.