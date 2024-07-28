Agribusiness consultancy Agvise has further strengthened its footprint in the Great Southern region with the appointment of ex-banker Nic Mathwin. Mr Mathwin brings finance experience and agricultural portfolio management expertise to his role as senior advisor. Raised in Kojonup, where his family run a mixed farming operation, Mr Mathwin holds a Bachelor of Commerce from UWA with management and finance majors. Agvise founder and senior consultant Shane Sander said Mr Mathwin had a good understanding of the firm’s business and its primary focus on large and complex WA grain operations. “Nic was Agvise’s banker during his time with ANZ, so we are confident he not only shares our vision for growth but has good insights into our track record of enhancing profitability in large scale farming operations,” Mr Sander said. “He was earmarked by ANZ as a rising star and we are very pleased to have Nic join the Agvise team. “We know he will hit the ground running due to his background, professional experience and network.” To discuss your agribusiness advisory needs, contact Mr Mathwin on 0487 003 860 or nmathwin@agvise.com.au.