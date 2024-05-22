Equipping farming communities with the knowledge to effectively navigate the transition to renewable energy will be the focus of a forum in Perth next month. The event, hosted by AgZero2030, will address topics including the de-carbonisation of the South West’s electrical grid, the development of renewable energy projects in agricultural regions, and emerging innovations like standalone power systems and electrification of farm operations. AgZero2030 chair Simon Wallwork, who farms at Corrigin, said the energy transition presented both opportunities and challenges for farm businesses and rural communities. “We believe informed decision making is key to realising the potential of renewable energy in the agriculture sector,” he said. “By bringing together industry experts and stakeholders, we hope to foster collaboration and drive positive change.” Presenters will include Rewiring Aotearoa CEO Mike Casey, who will speak on the topic of “electrifying the farm and rural communities”. Mr Casey will discuss his experience accelerating climate action and transforming the energy system to benefit New Zealanders. Blair Fox director Matthew Rosser will speak about developing and operating small-scale wind energy projects in WA. Tek Ag precision agriculture specialist Ty Henning will speak on integrating standalone power systems with electric vehicles, while a panel discussion will focus on transitioning communities. The AgZero2030 forum will be held on June 20 at Mineral Resources Park in Perth, with support from Western Power and the Department of Primary Industries and Regional Development. Tickets are $20 via evenbrite.com.