A pilot program offering on-farm placements to young Australians seeking a career in agriculture will be extended for two years after receiving a $500,000 top up from the Federal Government. AgCAREERSTART provides on-the-job experience for participants aged 17 to 25, with full-time paid practical placements of up to 12-months that include free lodging with the host farm and a $4500 development grant. Since November 2021, the $5 million initiative has provided 180 youngsters with the opportunity to build strong relationships within the agriculture industry in the early stage of their careers. Department of Agriculture, Fisheries and Forestry policy deputy secretary Matthew Lowe said the program had proved valuable for employers and participants, 82 per cent of which had completed their placement. “A high percentage of them (80 per cent) also indicated they will stay on in the agriculture sector following their time with the program,” he said. “The agricultural sector is on track to being a $100 billion industry by 2030, and to reach this goal it is vital that we have a pipeline of young, motivated Australians in this space.” Mr Lowe said the agriculture sector offered “so many career pathways” including everything from animal husbandry, to developing and operating state-of-the-art machinery and technology. “The AgCAREERSTART pilot program connects young like-minded people together, creating strong relationships and networking opportunities for participants,” he added. Visit agcareerstart.com.au for more information.