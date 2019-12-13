Ali and Didi are at home on stock course

Almost 3000km separates Perth from Indonesian city Bandung.

However, Bandung local and Halleen Australasian Livestock Traders’ Muhammad Ali Rahman still felt at home while visiting WA’s capital last week.

Mr Rahman, known to his friends as Ali, and Livestock Shipping Services’ Enardi Hadi, who goes by Didi, completed LiveCorp’s four-day Shipboard Stockperson Training Course in Fremantle.

The duo, who both live in Indonesia, spoke with Countryman while taking part in the course’s stock handling training at the Peel Feedlot, near Mardella, last Wednesday.

Mr Rahman, 25, has worked with Halleens as a supply chain officer to ensure Exporter Supply Chain Assurance System implementation at abattoirs and feedlots in Indonesia since July last year.

He said it was an exciting role which allowed him to meet new people while working with cattle, but he was eager to experience life aboard a livestock vessel.

“What I enjoy most about the role is meeting new people,” Mr Rahman said.

“I get to meet new people and explain how Australian cattle are different from local cattle.

“When the ships come over to Indonesia, I help the stockman when the cattle start discharging at the weighbridge.

“But, I haven’t been able to go on a ship yet and I hope I get to go on the ships soon — it’ll be a new challenge for me.”