All country kids want for Christmas

You’d battle to find a city kid asking for a CASE IH header, a FitBit to measure steps in the sheep yards, or rain.

But these were just some of the answers either blurted or carefully thought out by more than a dozen country kids speaking to Countryman this week.

We took to the roads and visited two schools in regional WA to find out what their students might like for Christmas.

At Newdegate Primary School, acting principal Judy Garlick introduced us to students who had a range of requests for Santa.

Elika Stewart, eight, really wants a camera to take photographs of her family’s growing number of pet animals — including two horses, an emu, chickens and a couple of dogs, not to mention her family’s sheep.

At Ravensthorpe, Chirsty Kershaw, five, was hoping for a new bike to ride to the end of her family’s “long” driveway, while Craig Webster, six, went all out with the request of a “brand new CASE IH header” — which might just set Santa back a few hundred thousand dollars.

Deputy principal Simon Duncan showed Countryman around the school to meet pre-primary students who were more than happy to don the hats and share their Christmas wishes with our newspaper.

We hope all of our readers have a safe and enjoyable Christmas this year.

We would love to see your Christmas pictures, and to hear about what you are up to on and off the farm this festive season.

You can email your best snaps to countryman@wanews.com.au, and we might share them on Facebook or in the newspaper.

A camera, so I can take photographs of the animals on the farm. We have two horses, an emu, chickens, and dogs. Elika Stewart, 8, Buniche

Some rain! But that might not happen, so I'd like a puppy. Trey Westlake, 10, Newdegate

Sunglasses, because the sun is very bright in Newdegate. Torah Turner, 5, Newdegate

An Xbox, because I broke my leg on the motorbike so I need to rest. Kade Lloyd, 7, Newdegate.

Craft supplies, so I can make presents for my friends and family. Charlotte Orr, 11, Newdegate

A bigger header than my cousin Tom Hams, but it has to be a CLAAS. Ryan Hams, 11, Newdegate

I've always wanted a horse, so I could go in donut circles with it. Pearl Tacey, 7, Ravensthorpe.

A brand new CASE IH header. Craig Webster, 6, Ravensthorpe.

A four wheeler to ride around the farm. Harrison Webster, 6, Ravensthorpe

A slime kit, and a dog to chase around the farm. Robert Denham, 6, Ravensthorpe.

An Elsa pushbike, to ride it down our long driveway to the bus stop. Chirsty Kershaw, 5, Fitzgerald