All country kids want for Christmas

Cally DupeCountryman
A Fitbit, so I can count my steps when I'm helping out with sheep work. Marilé Van Graan, 6, Newdegate.
Camera IconA Fitbit, so I can count my steps when I'm helping out with sheep work. Marilé Van Graan, 6, Newdegate. Credit: Cally Dupe

You’d battle to find a city kid asking for a CASE IH header, a FitBit to measure steps in the sheep yards, or rain.

But these were just some of the answers either blurted or carefully thought out by more than a dozen country kids speaking to Countryman this week.

We took to the roads and visited two schools in regional WA to find out what their students might like for Christmas.

At Newdegate Primary School, acting principal Judy Garlick introduced us to students who had a range of requests for Santa.

Elika Stewart, eight, really wants a camera to take photographs of her family’s growing number of pet animals — including two horses, an emu, chickens and a couple of dogs, not to mention her family’s sheep.

At Ravensthorpe, Chirsty Kershaw, five, was hoping for a new bike to ride to the end of her family’s “long” driveway, while Craig Webster, six, went all out with the request of a “brand new CASE IH header” — which might just set Santa back a few hundred thousand dollars.

Deputy principal Simon Duncan showed Countryman around the school to meet pre-primary students who were more than happy to don the hats and share their Christmas wishes with our newspaper.

We hope all of our readers have a safe and enjoyable Christmas this year.

We would love to see your Christmas pictures, and to hear about what you are up to on and off the farm this festive season.

You can email your best snaps to countryman@wanews.com.au, and we might share them on Facebook or in the newspaper.

A camera, so I can take photographs of the animals on the farm. We have two horses, an emu, chickens, and dogs. Elika Stewart, 8, Buniche
Camera IconA camera, so I can take photographs of the animals on the farm. We have two horses, an emu, chickens, and dogs. Elika Stewart, 8, Buniche Credit: Countryman
Some rain! But that might not happen, so I'd like a puppy. Trey Westlake, 10, Newdegate
Camera IconSome rain! But that might not happen, so I'd like a puppy. Trey Westlake, 10, Newdegate Credit: Countryman
Sunglasses, because the sun is very bright in Newdegate. Torah Turner, 5, Newdegate
Camera IconSunglasses, because the sun is very bright in Newdegate. Torah Turner, 5, Newdegate Credit: Countryman
An Xbox, because I broke my leg on the motorbike so I need to rest. Kade Lloyd, 7, Newdegate.
Camera IconAn Xbox, because I broke my leg on the motorbike so I need to rest. Kade Lloyd, 7, Newdegate. Credit: Cally Dupe/Countryman, Cally Dupe
Craft supplies, so I can make presents for my friends and family. Charlotte Orr, 11, Newdegate
Camera IconCraft supplies, so I can make presents for my friends and family. Charlotte Orr, 11, Newdegate Credit: Countryman
A bigger header than my cousin Tom Hams, but it has to be a CLAAS. Ryan Hams, 11, Newdegate
Camera IconA bigger header than my cousin Tom Hams, but it has to be a CLAAS. Ryan Hams, 11, Newdegate
I’ve always wanted a horse, so I could go in donut circles with it. Pearl Tacey, 7, Ravensthorpe.
Camera IconI’ve always wanted a horse, so I could go in donut circles with it. Pearl Tacey, 7, Ravensthorpe. Credit: Cally Dupe/Countryman, Cally Dupe
A brand new CASE IH header. Craig Webster, 6, Ravensthorpe.
Camera IconA brand new CASE IH header. Craig Webster, 6, Ravensthorpe. Credit: Cally Dupe/Countryman, Cally Dupe
A four wheeler to ride around the farm. Harrison Webster, 6, Ravensthorpe
Camera IconA four wheeler to ride around the farm. Harrison Webster, 6, Ravensthorpe Credit: Countryman
A slime kit, and a dog to chase around the farm. Robert Denham, 6, Ravensthorpe.
Camera IconA slime kit, and a dog to chase around the farm. Robert Denham, 6, Ravensthorpe. Credit: Cally Dupe/Countryman, Cally Dupe
An Elsa pushbike, to ride it down our long driveway to the bus stop. Chirsty Kershaw, 5, Fitzgerald
Camera IconAn Elsa pushbike, to ride it down our long driveway to the bus stop. Chirsty Kershaw, 5, Fitzgerald Credit: Countryman
A kelpie cross border collie for chasing sheep, it would be helpful to make them run. Aaron Caelli, 5, year, West River.
Camera IconA kelpie cross border collie for chasing sheep, it would be helpful to make them run. Aaron Caelli, 5, year, West River. Credit: Cally Dupe/Countryman, Cally Dupe

