All country kids want for Christmas
You’d battle to find a city kid asking for a CASE IH header, a FitBit to measure steps in the sheep yards, or rain.
But these were just some of the answers either blurted or carefully thought out by more than a dozen country kids speaking to Countryman this week.
We took to the roads and visited two schools in regional WA to find out what their students might like for Christmas.
At Newdegate Primary School, acting principal Judy Garlick introduced us to students who had a range of requests for Santa.
Elika Stewart, eight, really wants a camera to take photographs of her family’s growing number of pet animals — including two horses, an emu, chickens and a couple of dogs, not to mention her family’s sheep.
At Ravensthorpe, Chirsty Kershaw, five, was hoping for a new bike to ride to the end of her family’s “long” driveway, while Craig Webster, six, went all out with the request of a “brand new CASE IH header” — which might just set Santa back a few hundred thousand dollars.
Deputy principal Simon Duncan showed Countryman around the school to meet pre-primary students who were more than happy to don the hats and share their Christmas wishes with our newspaper.
We hope all of our readers have a safe and enjoyable Christmas this year.
We would love to see your Christmas pictures, and to hear about what you are up to on and off the farm this festive season.
You can email your best snaps to countryman@wanews.com.au, and we might share them on Facebook or in the newspaper.
