The 2nd annual Toodyay-Boshack Rodeo was a barrel of fast action and thrilling performances from some of the best WA cowboys and girls in the sport. The full two-day rodeo event, conducted by the governing Australian Bushmen’s Campdraft and Rodeo Association with Mark and Jo Kestel and their Double Barrel Entertainment team at the helm, was held on September 13 and 14 at the Brockhurst family’s farming property. All the thrills and spills, along with a live music sundowner, brought a crowd of 4000 to the Boshack Outback Arena. There was no time to blink, particularly during the Ladies Open Barrel Race when the top six place-getters were all within three seconds of claiming top bragging rights. Bullsbrook cowgirl Amber Bowtell, riding her eight-year-old Quarter Horse cross Cassidy Sundance Kid, was the fastest around the barrels in a time of 16.91 seconds. Bowtell, who works in the live sheep export industry as Livestock Exporting Services compliance and administration manager in West Perth, said she was thrilled to be back in the winners’ circle after a two-year top-placing absence. “The barrel race ground was great, and I felt lucky — the competition is so tough — everything has to line-up for a winning ride,” she said. “I contribute my win to staying calm, and trust in my horse training.” Bowtell, a 27-barrel race veteran, has the wonderful support of her family — her parents being involved in the horse racing industry and her jockey sister Shelby, who placed third at Toodyay, also a big fan of her older sibling. Bowtell was also handy in the roping events, winning the women’s Breakaway Roping event in a time of 2.5 seconds. Boddington cowgirl Hayley Hall, who was commended for her ABCRA administration work, also was on a fast pace riding her horse Lazy H Rich N Famous to a time of 17.4 seconds to place fourth. WA College of Agriculture — Denmark student Jeremy Brown, 16, won a trifecta at Toodyay taking out the Rope & Tie event in a time of 11.03 seconds and also claiming the Junior Breakaway win, but his true grit shown through when he teamed up with brother Hugh. The brother act won the team roping event in a time of 9.42 seconds. Jeremy, Hugh, and their brother Paul, 13, learned the ropes of rodeo in the US where they grew up. Their parents were originally from Australia, which led to the boys emigrating to Mt Barker last year and they will be making their mark in local rodeos for the “love of the sport”. Mr Kestel said the rodeo drew 280 competitors from as far as NSW. “Due to Deryck Brockhurst (owner of Boshack) wanting to pursue other avenues, this will be the last rodeo held at Boshack,” he said. “We thank him for the use of this amazing property and wish him all the best for the future.” Mr Kestel said another venue in Toodyay was being considered to continue offering a rodeo in the vicinity.