Meat and Livestock Australia, a company aiding the red meat industry through research and market development programs, is on the hunt for its next managing director. Former managing director Jason Strong resigned from the position in December. MLA chairman Alan Beckett said the company would accept applications until February 2. “This is an exciting opportunity for a proven senior executive who will work with a skill-based board and an organisation with a global presence, delivering outcomes for the Australian red meat and livestock industry,” Mr Beckett said. “MLA’s purpose is to deliver world-leading outcomes that fuel global competitiveness, sustainability and producer profitability. “The managing director will develop, refine and implement the company’s strategic plan, identifying key priorities in alignment with the industry strategic plan, Red Meat 2030.” Mr Beckett said on top of managing the company’s strategic plan, the managing director would also be involved with farmers, producers, and anyone else concerned with the supply chain. “They will also engage heavily with stakeholders at all levels and have excellent supply-chain knowledge. This is an exciting opportunity to be part of a dynamic and innovative industry, working with a dedicated and passionate team.” For more information, contact consultant@pacificsearch.com.au or call (03) 9631.