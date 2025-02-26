Animals Australia is the wealthiest animal activist organisation in the country, with its income on par with the National Farmers Federation. The organisation — which works to expose animal cruelty and promote public awareness — reported an income of $11.2 million in the 2023-24 financial year, including $4.8m from monthly membership subscriptions and more than $2.87m from bequests. Its figures are similar to those of the National Farmers’ Federation — another one of Australia’s leading advocacy organisations — which recorded an income of $12.3m in 2023-24, including about $8m from government grants. But the numbers look very different for other animal activist organisations in Australia, with the Farm Transparency Project and Australian Alliance for Animals reporting it brought in less than $800,000 in 2023-24. According to AAA’s first publicly available annual report, about one third or $240,000 of its revenue was spent on campaigns to end live sheep exports and promote slower-growing chicken breeds. Most of its income came from its founding member organisations. Farm Transparency Project received a similar income of $788,739 in donations and grants in 2023-24, which funded its campaigns to close abattoirs and investigate piggeries. NFF president David Jochinke said said many of the nation’s activist groups lacked credibility. “Many of these organisations exist purely to campaign on a single issue,” Mr Jochinke said. “In contrast, the NFF’s core work is Federal political advocacy while also running major projects, hosting industry-wide events and delivering leadership programs. “But our budget barely scratches the surface compared to the millions some activist groups have at their disposal. “Despite their noisy, public advocacy tactics, many of these activist groups lack the trust and credibility with decision-makers that more established groups have.” AAA co-founder Jed Goodfellow said the group’s narrow focus helped maximise its impact. “They (State farming organisations) have a wider range of issues to address than animal welfare,” Dr Goodfellow said.