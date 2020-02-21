Another two WA farming areas deemed water deficient

The State Government has declared two more water deficiencies to help farmers through a sweltering dry spell.

WA Water Minister Dave Kelly announced this afternoon the Kukerin area, in the Shire of Dumbleyung, and Hamilton’s area near Pingrup, in the Shire of Kent, are water deficient.

Water carting to both areas started today in an effort to provide parched farmers with emergency water supplies for livestock.

Nine areas State-wide have been declared water deficient since May last year.

The official declaration follows separate applications from the Shire of Dumbleyung, on behalf of 25 farmers, and from the Shire of Kent, on behalf of 13 farmers.

Mr Kelly said the Great Southern and Wheatbelt agricultural regions are experiencing unprecedented dry conditions following two years of well-below average annual rainfall.

“We now have nine water deficiency declarations and the possibility of more to come,” he said.

“The south-west of Western Australia is one of the most impacted places on the planet for reduced rainfall due to climate change.

“The nine concurrent water deficiencies now in place across the region emphasises this fact.”

The State Government will cart an estimated 2,400 kilolitres of water weekly to a series of 75,000 litre capacity portable tanks in Kukerin area.

About 1,600 kilolitres will be carted to the Hamilton’s area each week and stored at a new 250,000 litre capacity tank at Hamilton’s dam, reducing the distance farmers need to travel for water.