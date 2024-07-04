Whether it be during the Great Depression or following natural disasters, the Country Women’s Association of WA has always supported regional communities through times of crisis. Yarloop branch president Lois Blackburn said the CWA was there for anyone in need, even for those who will not admit they need a hand. “Lots of people don’t want any help,” she said. “But then they do, and so you try and help anybody in the community — to hold them there, hold the community together.” Nothing would showcase her branch’s ability to help the community more then the recovery efforts following the devastating Yarloop-Waroona fires. In January 2016, a fire destroyed 180 homes, tore through more than 69,000ha, and killed two people. After only a few weeks, CWA’s Yarloop branch jumped into action to help rebuild their community. With the help of organisations like IGA and the local petrol station, Ms Blackburn and other branch members distributed vouchers to people whose homes had been gutted by the fire. Ms Blackburn would take her ute down to Bunbury to pick up utilities such as second-hand washing machines and fridges, and the branch also organised catering for emergency and relief services like the Red Cross. The branch even put together pamper days in Harvey for the local women. “We had one lady doing facials, and one was doing nails, and we had beautiful music going,” Ms Blackburn said. One branch member, who has since died, made “beautiful patch work bags” for the pamper days. “We filled them up with all sorts of goodies, like hand cream,” she said. For about 18 months following the fire, the Yarloop CWA branch aided the community. Afterwards, attention was geared towards rebuilding the branch’s own building, which was also lost to the blaze. “I said to the girls ‘well it’s our turn now, we’ve got to rebuild our building’,” Ms Blackburn said. “We can’t put our head in the sand, we’ve got to look forward, not backward.” The CWA members recovered two things from the ashes of their building. One was a little fryer scoop, and the other a wrought iron CWA plaque, which would end up restored and hung outside the new building, built just in time for the branch’s 80th birthday celebrations. “It was beautiful, and now when I think of it, it makes me cry, but it was beautiful,” Ms Blackburn said. “That’s our story from Yarloop.” Ms Blackburn said the branch would continue to help those who needed it most, to keep their rural community together. “Anybody in need, we help … there is always somebody in crisis who needs help,” she said.