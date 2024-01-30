The application deadline for cattle biosecurity research and development grants has been extended to March 22. The grants, provided through the Cattle Industry Funding Scheme, aims to support WA’s cattle industry by encouraging research and reinforcing ways to protect WA cattle from exotic pests and diseases. Cattle IFS management committee chair Debbie Dowden encouraged industry, scientific and tertiary institutions to apply. “We encourage applicants to put forward expressions of interest for grants to support biosecurity-related research and innovation projects that will benefit the WA cattle industry,” Ms Dowden said. “The aim of the program is to support biosecurity-related research and innovation projects focused on improving cattle health, increasing productivity and profitability, helping develop sustainable industry practice, promoting market success or enhancing industry capability.” Past grant recipients have studied bovine theileriosis, which causes severe anaemia in dairy and beef herds, as well as explored detection measures for the organism causing Johne’s disease. Applicants can apply for small grants of $50,000 per year and large grants of up to $150,000 per year for up to three years. Groups eligible to apply include not-for-profit and science organisations, government, academia and education institutions and community, industry and producer groups. For more information and to make an application, visit agric.wa.gov.au/CIFS-research-development-grants.