Farming communities in the Great Southern have banded together to help those affected by the recent Arthur River bushfire but an investigation into the cause has come up empty-handed. More than 11,000ha of was destroyed in the blaze that started on January 24, with the Spurr family of Wedgecarrup losing their historic homestead built in 1928 and all of their belongings. Farmers believed the fire had been started by a broken powerline on a local farm, but a Department of Fire and Emergency Services spokesman said its investigation into the cause had not been able to determine a cause. The Spurrs’ daughter Sam has started a GoFundMe page to help her parents, which had this week raised more than $23,000. Hay had also been donated to feed their livestock. Arthur River farmer Tanya Wheeler has also started a GoFundMe page to replace items destroyed by the fire. Ms Wheeler said the only reason her family still had a house was because her husband Michael stayed behind. “Michael and son Bailey stayed to fight the fire after we evacuated as many animals as possible,” she said. “As the fire came through the fence and they were almost surrounded by fire, Bailey rode his horse out of the fire with just a rope around his neck. “Michael stayed. He opened up our tank, covered himself with water and huddled behind a tank to take cover as the fire went through. “He thought his life was over. Because he stayed our family has a house. “When my son Kial found my husband inside the house after the fire, he was unable to see and could only speak very little.” Ben Robinson, a West Arthur farmer and the local shire’s chief bushfire control officer, said the community was remaining “resilient”. “Everyone’s trying to help each other out,” he said. “Neighbours and close community people have offered affected farmers to use some of their land over summer, just to give them somewhere to put their stock in the meantime.” Mr Robinson said despite some isolated hotspots still popping up, no major fire breakouts had since emerged. “It’s been a huge effort from all of us,” he said. “A roster was created where people kept monitoring the shire 24/7 about six to seven days after the fire. “Since then, it’s been handed back to the individual landholders to just keep an eye on their sort of patch, and if they have any issues to raise them.” Western Power said there were more than 100 pole-top fires on the same weekend as the Arthur River fire. Pole-top fires can occur during light drizzling rain or misty damp conditions when a combination of recent dust and pollution builds up to create paths or “tracks” on the insulators, enabling electricity to jump across. Both the Wheeler and Spurr families’ fundraisers can be found on GoFundMe.