Australia’s auditor-general has flagged an inquiry into the Albanese Government’s “shameful” handling of the Mobile Black Spot Program after 74 per cent of round six funding went to Labor electorates, with regional WA largely snubbed.

Federal shadow communications minister David Coleman requested an investigation by the Australian National Audit Office after Communications Minister Michelle Rowland allegedly “personally selected” all 54 sites to receive funding.

Of the 54 sites funded under round six of the MBSP, only six were in WA, with four of those in metropolitan Perth seats Labor won at last year’s Federal election.

Nationwide, nearly three-quarters of funding went to Labor electorates — despite the ALP holding only a third of seats in regional areas — with all 27 sites chosen in NSW in Labor seats.

O’Connor MP Rick Wilson has labelled the disproportionate selection of Labor seats by Ms Rowland — who is the president of NSW Labor and the Member for Greenway — “a shameful misuse of taxpayer funds”.

“My vast electorate of O’Connor, which takes in more than a million square kilometres of WA, received no mobile black spot funding,” he said.

“In contrast, round 5A of the program, implemented by the then Coalition government, saw three of 67 projects that were funded nationally awarded to the O’Connor electorate — at Greenbushes, Hyden East and Cascade North.

“And in the earlier round five of the program, of 182 black spot projects funded nationally, no fewer than 17 were in my electorate.

“To go from that previous level of funding, which recognised the unique challenges of living in the bush, to zero, is a kick in the teeth for the many regional and remote communities of my electorate.”

In a letter to Auditor-General Grant Hehir dated March 29, Mr Coleman said he had “serious concerns about the conduct of the Government in relation to round six of the MBSP”, which he claimed was clearly “designed for political purposes”.

He also claimed none of the locations chosen for funding were based on departmental advice.

“It is impossible to argue that 74 per cent of the need for mobile coverage in regional Australia is in Labor electorates,” Mr Coleman wrote.

“There are many communities in regional Australia that are in great need of improved mobile coverage.

“Some of these communities have a particularly urgent need for improved mobile services given their susceptibility to emergencies such as bushfires.

“If a bushfire-affected community were not on Minister Rowland’s personal list of sites for round six, they were not allowed to apply.”

Camera Icon Federal Communications Minister Michelle Rowland is under fire for the Albanese Government’s administration of the Mobile Black Spot Program. Credit: MICK TSIKAS / AAPIMAGE

Mr Coleman received a response from Mr Hehir late last month saying the ANAO was developing its 2023-24 annual audit work program and there was “merit” in an inquiry into the Albanese Government’s administration of the MBSP.

“I have considered your request and think that there is merit in including a potential audit topic on Round 6 of the Mobile Black Spot Program in the work program,” Mr Hehir wrote.

“The 2023–24 work program is expected to be published on the ANAO website in early July 2023. Once I decide to commence an audit, it will be detailed on the ANAO website.”

Mr Coleman described the allocation of funds as “a very serious matter that warrants a full investigation”.

“I am very encouraged by Auditor-General’s response,” he said.

The MBSP is a Federal Government initiative that provides funds for the construction of telecommunications towers and other facilities to improve mobile reception in problem areas.

Mr Wilson said the Albanese Government had been “caught red-handed” in a “politically biased operation that has put regional Western Australians at a distinct disadvantage.”

“Labor only cares about telecommunications in its metropolitan heartland,” he said.

Ms Rowland has been contacted for comment.