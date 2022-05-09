The risk of foot and mouth disease spreading to Australia “remains low” after a major outbreak was reported in Indonesia last week, authorities say.

Reports emerged on Friday that the highly contageous disease had been detected in 1247 cattle in the East Java provinces of Gresik, Lamongan, Sidoarjo and Mojokerto.

It is Indonesia’s first outbreak of FMD, which affects cattle, sheep, goats and pigs, since 1986.

The Australian Department of Agriculture, Water and the Environment issued a statement Monday confirming the outbreak and warning livestock industries to be on high alert.

“Australia has offered assistance to Indonesia to combat and contain the outbreak in Java and Sumatra,” the statement said.

“The Department has reviewed import permits for animal products from Indonesia that may carry FMD and suspended those of concern. Australia is free from FMD.”

Camera Icon Foot and mouth disease blisters on the tongue. Credit: Supplied / Agriculture Victoria

FMD is generally not lethal to adult animals, but can kill young animals and cause serious production losses.

It is spread through close contact between animals and can be carried on animal products or short distances by the wind.

“The risk to Australia remains low in the absence of close contact between animals or the importation of infected products,” DAWE said.

“In response to the outbreak in Indonesia, the department has advised livestock industries to be alert, raised awareness at the border, particularly in the north, provided advice to state and territory governments, and liaised with Indonesian counterparts.

“Past preparations include establishment of an FMD vaccine bank in 2004 to ensure Australia has access to vaccines should they ever be required to respond to an outbreak.”

Camera Icon Hoof blisters caused by foot and mouth disease. Credit: Supplied / Agriculture Victoria

A large outbreak of FMD — which would have severe consequences for animal health and trade — would cost Australia about $50b over 10 years, according to 2013 modelling by the Australian Bureau of Agricultural and Resource Economics and Sciences.

A 2001 outbreak in the UK caused losses of more than 8 billion pounds, or about $19b in Australian currency.

“For this reason, the department is making every effort to further strengthen national biosecurity and underline the importance of on-farm biosecurity,” DAWE said.

“Anyone keeping or working with cattle, sheep, goats or pigs should be aware of the signs of FMD: blisters on the mouth and drooling or limping animals.

“If livestock exhibit any unusual signs, people are urged to call their veterinarian or Australia’s Emergency Animal Disease Watch Hotline on 1800 675 888.

“Anyone returning to Australia after visiting a farm or interacting with livestock abroad should declare this upon their return, so steps can be taken to remove the risk of transmission through contaminated clothing or dirty shoes.”

In an email to its members last week, the Cattle Council of Australia said the Indonesian government was preparing an emergency declaration and collecting samples for analysis by the World Organisation for Animal Health.

Previously FMD-free countries to experience outbreaks in recent years include the UK (2007), Taiwan (2009), Japan (2010) and Korea (2010).