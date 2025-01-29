Four trailblazers with roots firmly in agriculture have been awarded the Medal of the Order of Australia for their services to regional WA. From Merredin to Mukinbudin, from Leonora to Geraldton, each has made an indelible mark on the communities where they have lived and worked. Countryman caught up with the OAM recipients — Michael Ewing, John Hawkins, David Fitzgerald and Kendall Whyte — before Sunday’s Australia Day Honours awards ceremony. Read on to learn about their proudest achievements. MICHAEL ANTHONY EWING A grain research veteran and founding member of the Cottesloe Coastcare Association, Michael Ewing was recognised for his services to conservation and primary industries. Mr Ewing grew up in Perth and landed his first role with the Department of Agriculture and Food in 1972 as part of a State Government cadetship. “I didn’t have much choice in it: I was allocated to a job in Geraldton, which turned out to be fantastic, working as a generalist adviser,” he recalled. “It was basically working with farmers and doing field-based regional research, and that was exciting because it was the era when lupins were just emerging as a crop. “The breeding efforts of the previous 20 years of John Gladstones had delivered the first commercial variety, so we were then trying to work out how to make it work in practice.” Mr Ewing worked his way up the rungs, rising to the role of principal research scientist and manager of the department’s Pasture Science Program in the mid-1990s. He sat on various committees and panels at the Grains Research and Development Corporation and led a range of research activities at UWA, where he is an adjunct professor. Mr Ewing — whose previous accolades include the Agriculture Institute of Australia’s 2017 A.W. Howard Medal and the Town of Cottesloe’s 2013 Citizen of the Year award — said it was a “privilege” to work in the industry during “such an era of opportunity”. “The thing I’m most proud of was the process involved in understanding farming systems well enough to identify gaps and then go about a patient process of trying to develop sustainable solutions that improve profitability,” he said. “In my case, most of that was about introducing novel legumes to the system — both pasture and crop legumes. “If you compare the situation now to when I started working, there is a much wider array of options for the whole spectrum of soil types that exist across the Wheatbelt.” JOHN PATRICK HAWKINS Merredin farmer and author John Hawkins received the OAM for his services to primary industry and the WA community. Crowned the Royal Agriculture Society of WA’s 1993 rural achiever of the year, he served as president of the Pindar Progress Association and a councilor on the Grain Pool WA Board. But among Mr Hawkins’ proudest achievements is his work with the WA Noodle-wheat Growers Association. Mr Hawkins co-founded WANGA in 1992 and was inaugural president until 1997. During that time he helped spearhead the creation of Australia’s first specialty wheat market, the Australian Noodle Wheat segregation. Mr Hawkins said it was a “fight” to establish the market, which has “never faulted” since its inception. “I’m just glad we’ve still got the market going after all these years. To my mind, that’s the proof of our success,” he said. Another standout achievement was his contribution to the Australian Child Migrant Foundation, a group Mr Hawkins co-founded and was the president of from 1989 to 1997. Between 1912 and 1970, about 7000 children aged three to 15 were deported from the UK to Australia without their families. One of the foundation’s aims was to help former child migrants reconnect with their families and reclaim their lost identity. Mr Hawkins’ commitment to the foundation was fuelled by his own experience as a child who was removed from his family in England, and his strong desire to help others. “I can still remember the afternoon when I disappeared from my family,” he said. “The big black car, the British agents telling my mother that John needed to go to medical examination . . . instead of that, the big black car took me to Southampton port and they forced me to board a ship. “I never even got to say goodbye.” Mr Hawkins wrote the 2009 book The Bush Orphanage: Recollections Of A British Child Migrant And The Truth About Australia’s Human Trafficking Past. DAVID ROBERT FITZGERALD David Fitzgerald, a retired pastoralist from the Goldfields-Esperance region, received the OAM for his work in the community of Leonora and his services to the wool industry. Mr Fitzgerald was the owner and manager of Nambi Station, a sheep property near Leonora, from 1957 to 1996. While there, he established an extensive repertoire for his efforts improving the local community and rural conservation. Mr Fitzgerald was the Leonora shire president for eight years and also served as deputy president and chair. He spearheaded the shire’s cactus control program, was a member of the Feral Goat Eradication Committee and a committee member for the Northeastern Goldfields Land Conservation District. Mr Fitzgerald said it was hard to find a single standout accomplishment in his long career but cited being a member of the Working Party on Conversation and Rehabilitation in the Mining Industry. He was also proud of the his work as a member of the St Vincent de Paul Society. “It’s amazing, really, when you look at it all on one piece of paper,” Mr Fitzgerald said. “I was always available to do things with people who asked me to do them but I couldn’t have done anything with the great support of my wife of 66 years.” Mr Fitzgerald and his wife Patricia have lived in Wembley for 29 years since relocating from Nambi Station. KENDALL WHYTE Mental health advocate Kendall Whyte, who started the charity Blue Tree Project after her brother’s 2018 death, was awarded for her globally recognised campaign. It was a playful prank on his father when Jayden Whyte painted a lone tree in a paddock on his family’s Mukinbudin farm in 2014. Friends, family and eventually communities began painting their own blue trees after Mr Whyte took his own life, aged 29. They’ve since been created on all continents. “I always knew Jayden would leave an impact on the world in some way. I just never expected it would be like this,” Ms Whyte said. She said the honour was “bittersweet” but only further drove her determination to spread awareness of mental health through the charity. “It’s a very surreal experience. This kind of recognition seems reserved to individuals that have spent their whole career working in their field, so it might take a little time to get used to it,” she said. Ms Whyte said she was still surprised how a grassroots movement had flourished into a charity making widespread impact. “Blue Tree Project has become very recognisable since our inception six years ago. I think many people assume we have been around a lot longer,” she said. “I’m proud of how far and wide our impact has been given we are a young charity with a small team. “We have trained over 400 people with our mental health first-aid training and have a goal to train over 100,000 in the next five years.” Ms Whyte was WA’s Young Australian of the Year in 2022. Lifeline: 13 11 14