The Federal Agriculture Department has successfully negotiated new technical market access into Pakistan for bovine semen and embryos in a “huge accomplishment” for Australia’s germplasm industry. The Department of Agriculture, Fisheries and Forestry, with collaboration from Austrade and DAFF’s agricultural councillor network, achieved market access after two years of negotiations with Pakistan. DAFF head of trade Matthew Koval said Pakistan had been a high priority market for the Australian germplasm industry since negotiations began in March 2022. He said Australian cattle genetics was renowned globally, and the latest agreement would see the genetics continue to bolster overseas herds. “Australia has a strong reputation for strengthening the productivity of cattle herds internationally, especially in the face of climate change through genetic selections for heat tolerance, increased lactation yields and fertility,” he said. “This market access achievement will enable Australia to continue supporting food security outcomes in the South Asia region, specifically by enhancing the productivity of Pakistan’s dairy and beef sectors. “The security of agreed conditions of trade brings stability and strength to the market for Australian exporters.” Australia has exported 100,000 doses of cattle semen to Pakistan at a conservative estimate value of $2 million since 2020, according to Mr Koval. He said because of the bilaterally agreed protocol, the market was expected to grow to $9-11 million per year.