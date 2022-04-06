The annual ban on Australian live sheep exports to the Red Sea has been temporarily relaxed ahead of the upcoming release of the Federal Government’s review of the Northern Hemisphere summer moratorium.

Under changes announced Tuesday, the period during which sheep cannot be shipped to or through the Red Sea has been temporarily shortened by two weeks at the start of June.

However, the ban on shipments to Persian Gulf destinations (except Oman and Kuwait) has been extended by 10 days at the end of May — unless exporters can meet additional conditions to mitigate heat stress.

Those conditions include maximum weight limits for sheep, shorter fleece lengths, minimum pen air turnover rates, and increased pen space allowance.

The Department of Agriculture, Water and the Environment made the changes as it prepares to hand down the findings of its review of the annual moratorium.

Australian Live Exporters Council independently introduced the moratorium in 2019 in the wake of the August 2017 Awassi Express disaster, when 2400 sheep died of heat stress on a voyage from Fremantle.

The moratorium restricts live exports by sea from Australia to the Middle East between May and mid-September, with exports to Kuwait and Jordan banned from June 1 until September 15 while Oman (May 8 to September 15) and Qatar (May 22 to September 22) have similar time frames.

Camera Icon A worker unloads sheep from a truck at Fremantle Port before they are loaded onto a livestock carrier bound for the Middle East. Credit: Sharon Smith / The West Australian

DAWE’s review, which is due to be released in late June, is investigating the effectiveness of the moratorium and whether certain restricted periods should be shortened or lengthened.

In a statement Tuesday, DAWE said it had amended its Animals Rules as an interim measure to “manage heat stress risks” and “provide sufficient time for industry to prepare for the 2022 Northern Hemisphere summer”.

“These amendments affect arrangements for May and June starting this year,” the statement said.

“The changes are based on updated climatology data which indicated that changes should be made for the commencement of the 2022 Northern Hemisphere Summer.

“In particular, the climatology data indicated an increased heat stress risk (above the threshold set in 2020) for voyages to some Persian Gulf destinations in late May and a reduced risk for voyages to or through the Red Sea during early June.

“The conditions about the pen air turnover for the vessel do not apply to sheep exported to Kuwait, which has a notably cooler microclimate, or to Oman, where exports are prohibited during this period due to the high temperatures and humidity and therefore increased heat stress risks.”

The changes were among several recommendations in DAWE’s draft review of the moratorium, released last December.

Camera Icon Sheep feed on board the Al Messilah livestock carrier. Credit: Cally Dupe / Countryman

The final review was due to be handed down in Feburary this year but was delayed so DAWE could undertake additional stakeholder engagement.

A DAWE spokesperson said further consultation was needed “due to high levels of interest, the complexity of the issues, the important implications for animal welfare and the practical requirements of any change to export processes”.

“Since then, departmental officers have engaged with animal welfare organisations, exporters, industry representatives and livestock producer representatives, including visiting with stakeholders in Western Australia,” the spokesperson said.

“The department is now considering the feedback received, available science and evidence and is conducting further analyses.”

The draft report highlighted several animal welfare improvements the industry had achieved since the moratorium was introduced, including a nearly 80 per cent reduction in mortality rates — down to just 0.2 per cent.

But this week’s announcement was slammed by RSPCA Australia, which has long called for live export to be phased out completely.

Chief executive Richard Mussell said thousands more sheep would be “placed at unacceptable risk of heat stress” as a result of the “last minute move”.

“Australian sheep will be sent on these hot, high-risk journeys amidst increasing climatic conditions because the Department and industry say they want to gather more data on animal welfare, but all the data and evidence is already there — it’s just being dismissed,” he said.

“The animal welfare science is very clear that sheep suffer on board these long, hot voyages to the Middle East, and their basic welfare needs cannot be met onboard these vessels.”

Mr Mussell said recent independent polling commissioned by the RSPCA found nearly eight out of 10 Australians wanted the current prohibition maintained or increased, and two-thirds wanted live export banned altogether.