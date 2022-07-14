Australia will pay for at least one million doses of foot-and-mouth disease vaccine to be rolled out across Indonesia, with the Federal Government pledging $1.5m in assistance for its neighbour.

The funding was granted after a formal request for assistance from the Indonesian Government, Foreign Affairs Minister Penny Wong said in a statement on Thursday.

“The provision of one million vaccine doses to combat FMD underscores Australia’s commitment to supporting Indonesia’s response to the outbreak,” Ms Wong said.

“Safeguarding the biosecurity of our region is a shared concern for Australia and Indonesia. This was something confirmed during the recent Indonesia-Australia Annual Leaders’ Meeting.”

A vaccination program is under way across Indonesia, with some 800,000 of the country’s 16.6m strong cattle herd vaccinated so far.

The program is focused on support for the small-holder farming sector, which makes up around 90 per cent of Indonesia’s cattle industry.

Federal Agriculture Minister Murray Watt flew to Jakarta on July 13 to meet with his Indonesian counterparts and discuss what help Australia could provide in the fight against FMD.

The two-day visit included a meeting on July 14 with Indonesia’s Agriculture Minister Syahrul Yasin Limpo.

Mr Watt also met with Indonesian National Disaster Management Authority head and chief of the Indonesian Task Force for Foot and Mouth Disease, Lieutenant General Suharyanto.

Camera Icon A veterinarian gives a dose of FMD vaccine to a cow in Karanganyar, Central Java. Credit: Bram Selo/Xinhua News Agency / Getty Images

“During my meeting with Lieutenant General Suharyanto, we offered to share Australian expertise on emergency disease management and biosecurity,” Mr Watt said.

“The Albanese Government is taking a two-pronged approach to preventing the incursion of FMD, first by strengthening biosecurity measures at the Australian border, and also by supporting efforts to curb the spread overseas.”

FMD has been spreading rapidly across Indonesia since early May and has infected at least 22 provinces, with more than 230,000 confirmed cases.

The disease — which affects cloven-hoofed animals including cattle, sheep, pigs and goats — reached Bali last week, heightening concerns it could soon spread to Australia.

An outbreak would see Australia’s meat, dairy, wool and live export trades frozen overnight, decimating the nation’s livestock industries and costing the economy up to $80 billion.

The Federal Government recently committed $910,000 to help Indonesia stem the spread of lumpy skin disease, another devastating livestock virus running rampant across the archipelago.

The funding will pay for about 435,000 LSD vaccine doses, with a vaccination program under way across infected provinces.

Mr Watt also announced on July 14 a further $500,000 of funding for Meat and Livestock Australia, which is responsible for coordinating support from Australian industry for the Indonesian feedlot sector’s emergency response to both diseases.