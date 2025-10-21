Australian Wool Innovation’s reserves have fallen to their lowest levels in a decade as the number of woolgrowers paying more than $100 in levies continues to plummet. The woolgrower-owned company, Australia’s biggest wool research organisation, released its 2024-25 annual report on Thursday, October 9 which revealed it was facing a “significant change in the state of affairs”. The report’s release comes amid a backdrop of plummeting wool production, with the latest forecast estimating the national clip will fall to its lowest level in 100 years in 2025-26 as farmers continue to leave the industry. Australian farmers are expected to shear fewer than 60 million sheep next season — a stark contrast to the 180 million sheep shorn in 1991-92. It also comes as AWI prepares for a period of significant change, with its chair Jock Laurie retiring at the board elections in November after reaching his 10-year term limit and chief executive John Roberts planning to step down at the same time. The company’s revenue took a hit, dropping to $57.7 million in 2024-25, down from $60m the previous year. It forced the company to draw down on company reserves again, with the report noting AWI’s “limited reserves” would mean it would have to “largely rely on what it receives in revenue each year” during the next three years. AWI drew down $2.7m from its reserves in 2024-25, sending its reserves to the lowest level in 15 years at $77.26m — down from $80m the previous financial year. The company’s reserves are at their lowest level since 2009-10, and the company has now exceeded its revenue for six years in a row. In his chief executive’s report, Mr Roberts said the AWI had achieved more than 80 per cent of its annual targets and was laser-focused on improving the productivity and profitability of woolgrowing enterprises. “These results were attained despite dwindling reserves and falling revenue that constrained the company to reduce its expenditure by 8.6 per cent compared to the previous year, and 26.4 per cent compared to the year before that,” he said. Every three years, woolgrowers vote on what percentage of the sale price received for their greasy wool they would like to invest in AWI’s research and development and marketing activities. Its income has taken a hit in recent years after woolgrowers voted to pay a 1.5 per cent levy to AWI in the 2024 WoolPoll survey, where previously they paid 2 per cent. The report showed 39,714 woolgrowers paid more than $100 in wool levies that financial year — down from 52,16 in 2012-20. AWI has also continued to reduce is staffing levels, with 133 global employees in 2024-25, down from 142 the previous year and 154 in the 2022-23 financial year. AWI’s annual report revealed Mr Laurie earned $196,48 in board payments last financial year, and more than $1m during his decade on the board. AWI shareholders will take to the ballot box in November to elect three board directors, with Emma Weston stepping down from the board two years ago and Dr Michelle Humphries putting her hand up to run again.