Australia’s agricultural sector is at its strongest and most competitive position in recent history but requires more than $400 billion in investment by 2030 to achieve its full potential, new research has found.

The stunning assessment was unveiled in ANZ’s report, ‘Greener Pastures 2: Critical Pathways to Capture Global Agricultural Opportunities’, late last month, which identified five areas that required a major focus into the future.

This included improving capital flows, embracing ag-technology, fully utilising sustainability, improving trade relationships, and boosting advocacy and industry cohesion.

ANZ agricultural insights director Michael Whitehead attributed the industry’s robust position to a combination of factors.

“Extended high prices for most commodities and good production seasons, combined with the evolution of the overall sector, has meant Australian agriculture has reached greater structural efficiency, resilience, and innovation,” he said.

“The resurgence of the family farm is also a major driver of industry growth, as leading farms become multi-generational, more innovative, and grow through consolidation.”

’Greener Pastures 2’ comes a decade after ANZ’s inaugural report on the agricultural sector and aims to enhance industry discussion, giving Australian agriculture the best chance of reaching its full potential in the coming decade.

The report acknowledged the sector had gone through a “new period of sophisticated development” during the past decade, positioning itself as a key focus for new investment as global markets opened up.

Industry is powering towards a National Farmers Federation-set goal of achieving a farm gate output $100 billion by 2030, with te 2022-23 total set to achieve $80 billion.

Five focus areas for Australian agriculture during the next 10 years

Improving capital flows to agriculture

Capitalise on the growth of domestic super funds;

Enhance farmer education to be ‘investment ready’;

Accelerate the marketing of Australian agriculture investment opportunities globally;

Build agricultural investment education across Australian services.

Embracing agri technology

Widespread utilisation of agtech must move into mainstream agri;

Enhance opportunities to accelerate agtech implementation, analyse progress and create pathways for others in the agri sector;

Accelerate the opportunities for agtech to relieve labour shortages.

Fully utilising sustainability

Investors, both Australian and global, as well as Australian agriculture’s global customer base, will require sustainability and carbon metrics;

Provide the environment for producers to adapt their farming practices and operations to include new aspects of sustainability;

Ensure the agri sector is proactive in the climate conversation, including highlighting opportunities for it to play a positive role.

Improving trade relationships

Streamlining trade flows, including trade bureaucracy, quarantine, infrastructure, technology, and payments;

Enhance established trading relationships, including pursuing new free trade agreements;

Seeking new trade markets, as well as developing new opportunities in markets such as India and the Middle East;

Providing differentiated export offerings, such as tailored grain and meat varieties.

Boosting advocacy and industry cohesion