The legacy of two helicopter pilots who died in a crash last year will continue on with the Ritter-U’ren Scholarship for junior pilots hoping to carve out a career in agricultural aviation. Gavin U’ren, 30, and Peter Ritter, 29, died in a mid-air collision near Mt Anderson Station in Camballin, about 120km south of Derby, on July 25 last year. The scholarship is the brain child of Jandakot Heli-co founder and chief executive Grayden Doak in honour of his two friends, and to continue their legacy. Queensland’s Hugh Witham was named the inaugural scholarship recipient last week, after his name was drawn out of a hat. Mr Witham completed his licence with Townsville Helicopters this year and, after being named the scholarship recipient, will receive either a low-level endorsement or five hours of advanced emergency training. A low-level rating allows pilots to fly below 500ft in non-built up areas. The crash happened soon after 6am when the two helicopters took off from a clearing near the station homestead — flying west towards another two helicopters which were to follow them to the muster site. A pilot in a third, hovering helicopter heard the collision and looked up to see a helicopter descending toward them. Both men were employed at Pearl Coast Helicopters — a Broome-based helicopter company that specialises in aerial stock mustering. Mr U’ren was born and raised in Northam and Mr Ritter studied at Weilmoringle in New South Wales before making the move to WA — both men had a deep love of flying. Junior pilots are encouraged to apply when entries for the scholarship will reopen in 2026.