Awards aim to honour WA exports

The State’s heavy-hitting export businesses will be competing to win prizes at the WA Export Awards when winners are announced in September.

Entries for the annual awards opened this month after last year’s awards were cancelled thanks to COVID-19.

WA businesses can enter 13 categories: advanced technologies, agribusiness and food and beverage, creative industries, e-commerce, emerging exporter, international education and training, international health, manufacturing and advanced materials, professional services, regional exporter, sustainability and small business.

The State’s agriculture industry had great success in last year’s awards, with CBH Group winning the inaugural WA Exporter to Asia Award category, which is not on offer this year.

Geraldton Fishermen’s Co-operative scooped the agribusiness, food and beverages category, while Kimberley Meat Company won the regional exporter prize.

State winners will go on to represent WA at the Australian Export Awards in November.

Launched in 1988, the awards recognise export businesses for the significant contribution they make to the WA and national economies.

WA exports were worth $187 billion last year, representing more than 50 per cent of Australia’s total merchandise exports.

WA’s acting Trade Minister Bill Johnston said this year’s event would recognise the impact the COVID-19 pandemic has had on WA businesses and their ability to trade.

“WA businesses generate income through exports across many sectors vital to the nation’s economy, contributing more than half of the exports Australia ships overseas,” he said.

“The categories reflect the business diversity and growth our state has achieved as a global trading partner.”

The awards are coordinated by Invest and Trade WA and managed by the Export Council of Australia.

Applications close August 6, with winners set to be notified in September. The awards night will be

To apply, visit Austrade portal exportawards.gov.au.