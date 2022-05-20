A second-year law student with a passion for education in rural and remote regions has been awarded this year’s Ciara Glennon Memorial Law Scholarship at UWA.

Demi Bradford, 23, was born in the small Wheatbelt town of Ballidu, 210km northeast of Perth, and moved to Perth in 2013 to board at Santa Maria College.

She completed a Bachelor of Arts in political science, international relations and business law at UWA before embarking on a Juris Doctor.

“I am honoured and humbled to be the 2022 recipient of the Ciara Glennon Memorial Law Scholarship which has changed the lives of so many law students,” Ms Bradford said.

“As I endeavour through the rest of the Juris Doctor, I will ensure that the spirt of Ciara is reflected in my professional and personal life while pushing myself to achieve excellence in my legal studies.”

Seeing her mother’s compassion and patience while working with rural and remote students with special needs inspired Ms Bradford.

“In 2017, I started work as a private tutor for a student with dyslexia and dysgraphia who completed his primary school education in a rural school,” she said.

Camera Icon Demi Bradford grew up in Ballidu and is studying law at UWA. Credit: UWA / UWA

Ms Bradford went on to complete two tutoring rural programs with Teach Learn Grow, a not-for-profit organisation that provides free one-on-one tuition and mentoring to rural and Indigenous students to help them realise their full potential.

“The impact Teach Learn Grow has on the lives of students in rural, regional and remote areas has made an incredible difference in these communities,” she said.

“I have now sat on the executive team for a year, currently as the logistics manager, and we send 400 tutors to 30 schools each semester for weeklong programs.

“My aim is to see the organisation continue to grow and offer a variety of programs tailored to the needs of the community.”

A keen hockey player who also loves to travel, Ms Bradford aspires to use her law degree for a career in advocacy and disputes at a local, national and international level.

“Through my volunteering with Teach Learn Grow, I have met so many inspiring lawyers who give back to the organisation in a pro bono capacity,” she said.

“As I start my legal career I hope to be able to give back to non-profit organisations who assist people who live in regional and remote areas, especially women and Indigenous Australians who face adversity.”

The Ciara Glennon Memorial Law Scholarship was established in 1998 with the support of the Glennon family.

It is sponsored by Ashurst (formerly Blake Dawson), the law firm where Ms Glennon worked.

It is awarded annually to a full-time student from UWA’s Law School who needs financial help to continue studying, makes a recognisable contribution to the community, demonstrates an active interest in an area outside the practice of law and shows a balanced approach to life and concern for others.