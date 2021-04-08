A strong crowd of 4000 people attended the inaugural Harvey Dickson Easter Rodeo at Boyup Brook last Sunday, waving their support for all the thrills and spills of the sport after last year’s absence because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Event host Harvey Dickson and Double Barrel Entertainment co-ordinator Mark Kestel welcomed fans back to one of the great venues of rodeo that has seen many of the sport’s elite competitors take to the arena.

“This will be my 19th rodeo and you are all welcomed back in October to our 20th anniversary rodeo,” Mr Dickson said.

Mr Kestel said because of the cancellation of last year’s October rodeo, because of the pandemic, it was decided to put on an extra event, as well as running a junior rodeo on Saturday.

“We wanted to give extra attention to the junior competitors, who are the future of the sport,” he said. “The inaugural Easter rodeo was a great success and we aim to make it a regular on the circuit, while still including the annual October rodeo.”

Camera Icon Boyup Brook Rodeo announcer Paul Casey welcomed a cheering crowd to the inaugural Easter rodeo at Harvey Dickson's arena. Credit: Countryman

Rodeo announcer Paul Casey had the crowd up on their feet and waving their support for the return to rodeo at Boyup Brook.

The event, governed by the Australian Bushmen’s Campdraft and Rodeo Association, allows competitors to gain points for national standings.

Several WA competitors are leading the way nationally and Boyup Brook helped raise the bar in point standings.

Camera Icon Gingin cowboy Wade McCarthy rode bucking bull Money Maker in the open bull ride to finish in second place. Credit: Bob Garnant / Countryman, Bob Garnant

Gingin cowboy Wade McCarthy gained valuable points in the bareback and open bull ride events, placing first and second respectively, to be sitting at the top of the standings and a chance at the All Round Cowboy and Open Bull national titles to be decided next January.

McCarthy was named All Round Cowboy at Boyup Brook for his efforts.

Also performing brilliantly at Boyup Brook, Hunta Gallacher, of Bullsbrook, won the ladies’ steer undecorating event and placed second in the ladies’ barrel race to take the title of All Round Cowgirl.

Camera Icon Moora cowgirl Wendy Harris riding her palomino Bindi was the fastest around the barrels in a time of 16.55 seconds to take out the ladies barrel race win. Credit: Countryman

Moora cowgirl Wendy Harris, riding her palomino Bindi, remains at the top of the barrel race national standings after winning the ladies’ barrel race at Boyup Brook.

Camera Icon Collie cowboy Reece Jasper scored a winning ride on bucking bull Fuse Box to win the open bull ride at Harvey Dickson’s inaugural Easter rodeo at Boyup Brook. Credit: Bob Garnant / Countryman, Bob Garnant

Other outstanding performances came from Collie cowboy Reece Jasper, who rode bucking bull Fuse Box to win the open bull ride event, scoring 78 points.

Pilbara rough stock rider Cody Brennan had his first saddle bronc win.

“I am still learning after competing since 2018, but the win felt very good,” he said.

There was some very fast times in the ladies’ breakaway roping.

In the event’s final round, Amanda Oversby clocked 3.11sec., followed by Rachel Oakes at 2.83sec. and putting the pressure on Freya Tomasini, who clocked the quickest time of 2.78sec. to win.

Mr Casey said the trio of ropers put on a spectacular performance.

“They just went quicker and quicker,” he said. In the team roping, there were only three of the near 20 teams that made time.

Camera Icon Roping partners Jeremy Green and Mark Maxwell won the team roping event in a time of 11.5 seconds. Credit: Countryman

Roping partners Jeremy Green (header) roped the steer’s horns while Mark Maxwell (healer) roped the steer’s heels successfully for the quickest time of 11.62sec.

Meanwhile, novice bull rider Jayde Sinclair’s drop-to-the-knee marriage proposal to girlfriend Kristy Dobson brought cheers from the crowd and a “yes” from the bride-to-be.

The Harvey Dickson Rodeo will be held on October 31.