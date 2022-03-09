The team of passionate volunteers lending their time to rebuild fences in the fire ravaged Wheatbelt is calling for more people to put their hands up to help.

Arriving in Bruce Rock two weeks ago, the BlazeAid team has played an integral role in supporting the farming community in the wake of the February blaze which burnt more than 40,000ha and killed more than 5000 sheep.

They are working towards replacing 87km of fencing within the Bruce Rock Shire, with the length of fencing needing replacing in the Corrigin shire — where 70 per cent of the damage occurred — yet to be calculated.

It is a task which could take the rest of the year, if they do not get enough volunteers to assist.

Whether it is for a weekend, a week or a month, Bruce Rock BlazeAid co-ordinators Kevin and Shirley Jones said any help was appreciated.

The Queensland couple first got “bitten by the BlazeAid bug” in 2018 when they went to assist with flood recovery in Richmond and have been part of several teams across the country since, calling it a very rewarding experience.

“You get to meet new people and have new experiences,” Mr Jones said.

“We call it the buddy-buddy system. You help each other to help the farmers and you get that comradery between each other.”

Each morning, a team of about six heads out to the farms, where they cut damaged fencing and roll it up for collection at a later date.

They are getting through about 3-5km a day, achieved between about 7am and 1pm, with the group then heading back to the Bruce Rock Recreation Centre where they are based, to avoid working in the heat of the day.

But they have the resources and tools for another few teams to be out in the field.

“We’re always after volunteers,” Mr Jones said.

“We’ve only got one trailer out and we’ve got seven trailers (in Bruce Rock). We could accommodate 20 people.”

He said people from “all walks of life” helped out, from backpackers and university students, to local farmers, people working in Perth, retirees or travelers.

“You come and you stay as long as you want to, it’s not, ‘you have to be here at a certain time or be here for a certain length of time,’” he said.

“It’s people passing through, or people who have the weekend off and they’ll come up and put in two days work then go back home to their normal life.

“It’s a totally different lifestyle. We work as a group, we have comradery, we have a get together every afternoon and sit down at night and have a meal as a group and talk about what you achieved in the day.”

Food is provided, with those with caravans, tents or mobile accommodation able to camp at the rec centre free of charge.

Mr Jones anticipated the camp to be set up in Bruce Rock and Corrigin for months to get the job done, but the more volunteers who threw their hands up, the quicker they would be able to help the farmers.

“It all depends on the volunteers,” he said. “If we had 100 volunteers it doesn’t take long, but if we have half a dozen it will. But we’ll stay here until it’s done.”

Those interested in helping can access information at blazeaid.com.au/bruce-rock-corrigin-wa-2022.