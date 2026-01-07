Volunteers from around the State have been busy repairing farm fencing at Warradarge after a bushfire swept through, damaging about 100km of fencing. With the average age of volunteers above 70, a group of five made their way to the Mid West town shortly before Christmas to make urgent repairs to farm fencing and ensure the safety of livestock — mostly sheep. BlazeAid co-ordinator and travelling retiree Kerrie Bennett said efforts to rebuild the fencing were ongoing, and would be delayed if the hot weather persisted. She said she could not justify her volunteers working in 40C heat, and plans to continue the repair efforts were delayed by a call to Boddington in the wake of the fires that tore through the area over Christmas. “We went up before Christmas and did some emergency repairs so that the farmers could get their stock into their shearing shed area and actually get them out and agist them,” Ms Bennett said. “(One farm) lost 138 strainer posts, so we went in and fixed up a whole laneway as much as we could for him so that he could bring his sheep down into the yards to ship them out to be agisted.” Ms Bennett said other farmers could secure their animals and were able to wait until after the Christmas period and hot weather abated for their fencing repairs. She is expecting her group of volunteers to grow significantly when they return to the Mid West for the repairs — with people travelling from as far as Rockingham and Perth to assist. “A lot of the volunteers I’m getting are actually ones who’ve followed me from camp to camp — I’ve got a fabulous team, they’re a great bunch,” Ms Bennett said. The repair efforts are the latest for Ms Bennett, who joined BlazeAid in 2022 after retiring. She recently spent time helping farmers in south-east Queensland following flooding. “I love what BlazeAid does, and wherever they need me, I go,” she said. “I started it near Gympie in Queensland, and I’ve ended up in West Australia . . . it’s given me real purpose.”