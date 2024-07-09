Significant landmarks across the State were lit up in blue on Sunday to mark the Country Women’s Association of WA’s official 100th anniversary celebrations. Perth’s Council House, Elizabeth Quay, Matagarup Bridge, Yagan Square, RAC Arena and Kings Park were among them. CWA of WA chief executive Trish Langdon said she was grateful for the outpouring of attention and well wishes from business, other volunteer associations and families who the organisation has had an impact on over the years. She said celebrations began on Saturday, July 6, with the CWA Nungarin branch hosting a luncheon attended by 70 people. “A time capsule was lifted on the day, which had been buried for 25 years, with the contents to be revealed at the CWA conference on Tuesday this week,” Mrs Langdon said. Celebrations continued on Sunday afternoon with the unveiling of a footpath plaque in Hay Steet, West Perth. The bronze plaque is carved with the CWA of WA’s original and centenary logos, signifying 100 years of administration within the City and specifically at the CWA Headquarters on Hay Street since 1946. A sundowner celebration and birthday toast followed at the Bell Tower with a commemorative performance by the Bell Tower Ringers, captained by Michael Collinson, rung in. Mrs Langdon said Tuesday’s conference would coincide with the launch of the new CWA cookbook Generations in the Kitchen, and a new cultivar of Grevilia dubbed Women of Spirit, which is an ongoing project in partnership with the Botanic Gardens and Parks Authority. “A new cultivar will be released each year for the next four years, with the official release being during September when Grevilia’s are flowering and at their best,” Mrs Langdon said. The CWA has 126 branches thoughout WA and nearly 2000 members. It aims to unite women and strengthen communities through friendship, education, service and advocacy. CWA members are kept busy co-ordinating regular donation drives and fundraising events in their local area and assist vulnerable groups and support education.