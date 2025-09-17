Emotions have been laid bare at hearings for an inquiry into Labor’s “bungled” firearms legislation, with farming groups set to address the Legislative Committee this week to share their thoughts on the controversial laws. It’s been six months since the Cook Government’s Firearms Act 2024 — labelled the strictest in the country — came into effect on March 31 after they were cemented into law in June last year, parts of WA’s farming community are still hoping for changes. A bipartisan inquiry into the Act, launched in May, began its first round of public hearings on September 10 with more than 20 stakeholder groups set to share their thoughts across four days ending on September 22. The reforms, which restrict the number of firearms licensees can own among a raft of other measures, have drawn the ire of many firearms users who argue that they are too strict on law-abiding shooters including farmers, feral pest hunters and others. The Legislative Committee hearings have been closed to the public, and come after 38 of the 2670 submissions detailing stakeholders’ thoughts on the laws were released on the WA Parliament website earlier this month. Addressing the inquiry on the first day of the hearing, five representatives from different community safety organisations — including the Centre of Women’s Safety and Wellbeing and the WA Council of Social Services — argued the vast majority of the community were “in support” of the changes. They also advocated for stricter measures around minimum age of using a firearm, noting that while licences can only be handed out to those 18 or older, people as young as 12 can use them in certain supervised circumstances. Firearm safety organisation Alannah and Madeline Foundation founding member Stephen Bendle said he did not see a public benefit of having children use guns, saying the National Firearms Agreement set out a minimum age requirement of 18. Representatives from the WA Field and Game Association, Conservation Australia, the Department of Primary Industries and Regional Development and the Department of Biodiversity, Conservation and Attraction were also heard on the first day, with concerns raised about the control of feral pests. The second day, on September 12, focused on the health issues surrounding the rollout of the reforms, with representatives from the Royal Australian College of General Practitioners, Consumers of Mental Health WA Inc. and the Mental Health Commission. Concerns raised included the clinical unreliability of health assessments for firearms licensing in predicting future risks, referral delays, an absence of clear guidelines and standards and pressures on the rural healthcare workforce. Farm groups set to speak on Wednesday, September 17, included Kimberley Pilbara Cattlemen’s Association chief executive Bron Christensen, Pastoralists and Graziers Association of WA president Tony Seabrook, before shooting organisations address the committee later that day. Speaking to Countryman on Tuesday, Mr Seabrook described the laws as “overly complex” and said he would use his time to raise the impacts on primary producers. “It’s overly complex — a lot of people will fail to navigate it and probably hand their firearms in because of the issues . . . you need to be incredibly computer literate to work your way through this process,” he said. “Everyone’s time is valuable, and people are spending inordinately large amounts of time — as in eight to 10 hours — trying to get their way through this process.” Sporting Shooters Association of WA president Paul Fitzgerald said he planned to speak about issues with new mandatory health assessments, the financial problem posed by the storage requirements on primary producers and the rollout of the online portal. “We’re trying to be constructive, not critical,” he said. “It’s not a perfect system — we’re very happy about the digital introduction of a digital licence, it’s just not going as well as what $35 million should have been going.” The inquiry into the Firearms Act follows more than 2000 people protesting against the gun laws outside WA Parliament on August 14, calling for the laws to be canned. The committee, chaired by Labor MLC Katrina Sutton, was announced in May and tasked with reviewing the operation, implementation, and effectiveness of the new firearms legislation. It will report its findings by October 16. It also includes Labor MLC Lauren Cayoun, Liberal MLC Simon Ehrenfeld, One Nation MLC Rod Caddies and Greens MLC Tim Clifford. Nationals WA leader Shane Love MLA said the inquiry hearings had laid bare the litany of problem with the “rushed” and “bungled” legislation that raised concerns from community safety groups and health professionals. He said poor communication from WA Police and the failures of the online firearms portal — including a data breach in July that forced the temporary suspension of the online service — has led to a lack of confidence in the laws. “Conservation groups described dealing with WA Police as frustrating and contradictory, with one person even spending three hours on hold seeking answers — it’s no wonder there’s a lack of trust,” Mr Love said. “These hearings are an opportunity for the truth to come out. Labor’s firearms laws are deeply flawed, rushed and damaging, and the evidence is piling up for all to see.” Central Wheatbelt MLA Lachlan Hunter said feral pest management was a huge concern. “The Government’s failure to properly consult has left a huge gap in our ability to respond to injured wildlife and manage feral animal threats on the ground,” he said. The firearm reforms were unanimously referred to a committee inquiry in May after the Opposition and cross bench indicated its support for the move. The Government narrowly survived a disallowance vote on the regulations in the Upper House vote in August, with the Greens ultimately deciding to side with Labor to keep the laws in force.