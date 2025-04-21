A young Busselton auctioneer has been named one of the best in Australia after being recognised for his presentation and style. Austin Gerhardy, who works at Nutrien Ag Solutions, placed second at the Australian Livestock and Property Auctioneers National Young Auctioneers Competition at the Sydney Royal Easter Show earlier this month. Mr Gerhardy was outmatched only by Queensland’s Matthew Pearce from GDL Emerald, who will go on to represent Australia at the 2026 International Livestock Auctioneer Championship at the Calgary Stampede in Canada. The young gun was in selling position five of nine, taking to the stage with confidence to represent his agency in the nail-biting finale. He was assessed by a panel of experienced auctioneers, with judging based on diction, values, voice, presence, manner and individual style. Nutrien Ag Solutions livestock manager east region Adam Mountjoy said the company was proud of all the national and state finalists who competed at the show. “It is a testament to all the hard work they’ve put in to get there,” he said. “The finalists have worked on their skills for a number of years and you can see the growth and success being clearly displayed in the competition today. “Congratulations to all the competitors, it is brilliant to see such a bright future for the livestock industry on show.” Mr Gerhardy sells trade cattle on a weekly basis, store cattle monthly and seasonal weaner sales between November and February at Boyanup Selling Centre. His selling duties also include stud cattle and sheep sales throughout the Great Southern.