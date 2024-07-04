In 1991, Roy Butler began a personal project in sustainable farming looking at grazing native grasses with Dorper sheep as an alternative land use in WA’s eastern Wheatbelt. The project stemmed from time spent working as a veteranarian for Tasmania’s Department of Agriculture in the 1970s and ‘80s, where Dr Butler observed the benefits of native grasses and their ability to be used profitably in grazing systems. In 1990, the opportunity to move to Merredin arose, and this was where Dr Butler’s interest in sustainable dryland farming began. “I had spent 20 years in Tasmania as a vet and also had a passion for land care, bushwalking and integrating natural systems with farming systems,” he said. “To me, a good pasture was a mixed species, which provided better nutrition for the livestock grazing it.” Dr Butler said when he first moved to Merredin, where cropping was the dominant land use, there was not much interest or knowledge of native grasses among the local farming community. For many in the eastern Wheatbelt, what was considered a good pasture at the time was one that fit into a cropping rotation and consisted of a singular legume species. Dr Butler said while there had not been any research into native grasses found in the area, they still existed despite many years of continuous cropping, tillage and fertiliser use. “The best place to find native grass seed I have found is around areas that have not had continuous tillage such as road verges and graveyards,” he said. With a desire to create a farming system which incorporated natural biodiversity and its benefits while still being financially viable, Dr Butler immediately began converting his 33ha property after purchasing it in 1991. It has now been 33 years since the land was cropped or fertilised, and only selective weed control has been used as well as a continuous rotational grazing system using dorper sheep. “This is a low input system using easy care sheep which has seen the property revert to predominantly native pasture,” Dr Butler said. “The pasture is self-established from existing small remnants of native grasses and other native plants.” Dr Butler said careful grazing management and selective weed control had been an important aspect of enabling native pasture to reestablish across his property. While the farm is not registered as organic, it uses regenerative farming principles. Pasture growth and composition and sheep performance fluctuate over the years according to seasonal variations. Dr Butler said extensive planting of native grass pasture was impractical, with seed of WA provenance rare and expensive. What has established includes curly windmill grass (Enteropogan acicularis), windmill grass (Chloris truncata), mallee lovegrass (Eragrostis dielsii), and various spear grasses (Austrostipas). Some unpalatable grass has grown including wire grass (Aristida contorta) and leafy nine-awn (Enneapogon polyphyllus). Other native plants including unidentified salt bush species, bluebush (Maireana brevifolia) and Mulla mulla (Ptilotus polystachyus) have also appeared, with the palatability and nutritional value of these plants varying according to species and stages of growth. Dr Butler said some non-native species had declined including capeweed, annual ryegrass, caltrop and double gee, as well as African lovegrass due to his persistent efforts over the years. Onion grass (Guilford Grass) had become very widespread as well as introduced legumes including sub clover, hare’s foot clover and medic, and in occasional years, rose and cup clover. Dr Butler choses to run Dorpers because they are an easy care, shedding sheep which breed all year-round. “The sheep management system is very simple, with sheep running as one mob rotationally grazed through five or six paddocks,” he said. “One ram runs continuously with the mob and the sheep do not require shearing, crutching, worming or treating for lice or flies.” Dr Butler said he used to weigh all sheep monthly, looking for a growth rate in lambs of 100g/head/day. If the growth rate falls below this, supplementary feeding begins. In the past he has used lupins, peas, wheat and/or hay depending on availability and cost, with pellets used over the past five years due to availability and reliable quality. A stocking density of 2.5 Dry Sheep Equivalent (DSE) was originally chosen, which Dr Butler said had been a sustainable carrying capacity throughout the time he had been on the property. “Total sheep numbers do fluctuate; the maximum number of sheep we have had at one time is 96 head,” he said. Over the past 10 years, Dr Butler said profitability had sat at $70 - $130/ha with input costs and labour minimal. Lamb growth rates and ewe reproductive performance had been very good, with many ewes lambing twice every 12 months and 120 per cent of lambs sold/ewe/year. Dr Butler said the system could work on a large commercial farm but would require an area being set aside for permanent pasture. He said there was growing concern among some Wheatbelt producers that the present cropping system, requiring high input costs which continue to increase, was not sustainable. “This cropping system has certainly done well for many years,” Dr Butler said. “There are alternatives, though; ones that are better for the land and you could still make a living from it. “A warning, though, that alternative systems may be difficult and slow to implement.”