A Canadian pension fund has lobbed a $56 million bid to rescue Yeeda Group, five months after the abattoir owner and pastoral business hit the wall. Government-owned Alberta Investment Management Cooperation has proposed to buy two pastoral stations, their cattle herd and the Kimberley Meat Company, according to a filing with the corporate regulator. Administrators from Kordamentha have backed the deal and creditors are set to vote next week. Kimberley Meat Company had run the only major abattoir in Western Australia’s north. The meat processor’s uncertain future has been of concern to northern pastoralists, who rely on the abattoir for setting market competition and providing a quicker way to offload cattle from properties during dry seasons. Kordamentha’s report shows the group lost about $94m from January 2022 until administrators were called in February this year. Debts were just more than $114m at that time — but crucially the analysis found Yeeda had a strong balance sheet with assets exceeding those borrowings. But the Kimberley abattoir has been unable to run at capacity and was reliant on the pastoral company, shareholders and lenders to stay afloat. That was driven by troubles with cattle supply and operational problems, creditors were told in the report. Yeeda’s funding of the meat company’s ongoing losses “deprived it of the capacity to undertake capital investments to genetics and key infrastructure which would likely have assisted in improving its financial performance”, Kordamentha said. The Alberta fund has about $C160 billion ($177b) of assets under management. Late last year, AIM bought 3 million hectares of pastoral land including the Yougawalla Pastoral Co in a deal reportedly worth $300m. It’s thought the assets will be complementary. David Osborne, Tony Miskiewicz and Richard Tucker acted as administrators. The purchase comes just weeks after the Department of Water and Environmental Regulation said it would issue a letter of warning to KMC for the dumping of abattoir waste on Yeeda Station, less than 5km from the Great Northern Highway. Kimberley region cattleman Jack Burton founded Yeeda Group more than 20 years ago after acquiring Yeeda Station in 1999. Mr Burton has since sold his family’s interest in Yeeda and KMC and stepped down as the chief executive and managing director in 2019. In 2023, Yeeda co-founder Mervyn Key stepped down as the company’s non-executive chair after disposing of his 45 per cent shareholding in the company.