CBH Group is pushing ahead with plans to build a multi-million-dollar accommodation facility in Cranbrook to service one of the biggest grain receival sites in the State, in a move welcomed by local farmers and councillors. The 28-room accommodation facility would be across 64 hectares at Lot 1016 Frankland-Cranbrook Road, in Cranbrook. CBH bought the parcel of farmland from local farmers for $138,000 in 2019. While CBH would not say when construction might start or finish, documents obtained by Countryman reveal it plans to build seven single-storey buildings across the site. Each building would consist of four rooms, with each room accommodating one worker, as well as other site amenities including a kitchen, dining, laundry and common room areas, verandas and outdoor seating areas. The farmer-owned co-operative already has workers’ accommodation on Lot 140, King Street in Cranbrook, and in September secured a long-term lease for eight years with the option of a two-year extension across that existing site from the Shire of Cranbrook. CBH head of network planning Nelson Aylmore confirmed the co-operative had entered into a new long-term agreement with the shire to secure its existing accommodation facility at Cranbrook. “We also welcome the shire’s support for a development application for potential additional workforce accommodation in Cranbrook which CBH is investigating,” he said. “As part of its Path to 2033 Strategy, CBH has an ongoing program of works to develop and upgrade accommodation across our network to meet the needs of a modern workforce. “It is early in the process, and CBH will continue working with a range of stakeholders to understand and explore what accommodation options would work for the co-op, growers, our people, and the local community.” In planning documents submitted to the Shire of Cranbrook, CBH said the new facility would solely be used to house harvest workers employed to man the Cranbrook site at 94 Salt River Road. “The benefit of this location is that the nuisance factor of irregular house noise and potential impact on other residential development is buffered by its location within the expansive rural zone,” the CBH application said. In the documents, CBH also said the buildings would be “neat, tidy, new and low-scale”, with shire planners having “no reservation over the visual compatibility of the development within the rural setting”. Cranbrook sheep and crop farmer Robbie Johnson said the accommodation was a welcome move for the growing town, and would likely bring in permanent residents. “It’s so good for Cranbrook, and it’s just getting bigger and bigger,” he said. “They (CBH) may end up with a couple of permanents in Cranbrook, and then it’ll grow from there, because (previously) everyone was based out of Katanning or Albany.” Shire of Cranbrook Cr Peter Denton said the town would “really boom now” with the construction of the permanent accommodation. “To have something like that built in your town is great — 28 units and they’ve . . . got units at the back of the caravan park already,” he said. “The town’s actually moving now with CBH coming in like that.” First constructed in 1976, Cranbrook is one of CBH Group’s major strategic sites and underwent a 150,000-tonne expansion in 2019 to bring its total storage capacity to 600,000 tonnes. It was one of 11 of CBH’s upcountry receival sites announced for major upgrades in May 2022 as part of the WA and Federal Governments’ Agriculture Supply Chain Improvements program. Works to upgrade a rapid rail outloading and siding at Cranbrook are expected to finish in the fourth quarter of this year, significantly boosting CBH’s ability to get grain to the Port of Albany quickly and efficiently.