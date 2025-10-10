WA’s grain-exporting giant has resumed a lockout of union employees at Kwinana and installed an “alternative workforce” after a breakdown in enterprise bargaining negotiations. The lockout resumption at Kwinana Grain Terminal follows the end of an extended cooling-off period recommended by the Fair Work Commissioner, who mediated the latest round of negotiations. CBH, the Maritime Union of Australia, and the Electrical Trade Union have been slugging it out over a pay increase since August, with wharfies resorting to a week-long strike after their pay was docked by 90 per cent following industrial action that began on August 24. CBH chief people officer Jacky Connolly said the decision to reinstate the lockout after the end of the cooling-off period was made with “careful deliberation”. “CBH as been bargaining in good faith with the unions and bargaining representatives for the past seven months spanning 24 bargaining meetings,” she said. Amid the battle between the unions and the grain exporter looms a bumper harvest — forecast at 23.68 million tonnes worth between $8 billion and $10b — WA’s third-largest crop on record. The lockout for all employees covered by the proposed agreement resumed at 5.30am on Wednesday. Ms Connolly said it would continue indefinitely. More than 130 workers have been affected by the drawn out negotiations with CBH, which MUA WA branch secretary Will Tracey said also threatens the “timely handling” of a record harvest. “A number of issues remain in dispute, but the union was working in good faith to resolve these differences through negotiation,” he said. “This has been completely undermined by the company’s latest lockout and their brazenly deceitful and combative behaviour overnight.” Negotiations between the grain exporter and trade union employees have been ongoing for more than a month, with the last two facilitated by the Fair Work Commission. An offer by CBH that included an increase to the headline wage offer was made to the unions on October 3. The Countryman understands all but three employees voted down CBH’s latest offer. “We recognise that reinstating the lockout is a significant decision, but in light of, and in response to, ongoing industrial action taken by the workforce, it ensures operations can safely continue,” Ms Connolly said. “While the business impacts of the industrial action have been minimised to date, with harvest around the corner we have had no option but to put in place an alternative workforce.” Ms Connolly said CBH was committed to securing a viable agreement with MUA and ETU member employees. “We understand the impact that this situation has on our employees, their families, and the broader community,” she said. “Our priority is to get a fair and sustainable deal done that works for all parties.”