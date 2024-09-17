The Wheatbelt town of Kellerberrin will be celebrating 100 years of harness racing at its local trotting club facilities this weekend. The event will be held in conjunction with the Tabtouch North Eastern Districts Cup, an $11,000 race, on Sunday, September 22. Kellerberrin has been holding harness racing events - also known as trotting - since the establishment of the Kellerberrin Trotting Club in 1924. In 2000, the club was renamed the Central Wheatbelt Harness Racing Club. Trotting goes back to the 1920s when it began as a celebrated horse sport often run at agricultural shows around Australia. The high-speed racing event uses a single horse harnessed to a sulky (race ready cart), with horses required to remain at a trotting pace over the entire distance of the race. From 1924 to 1947, the Kellerberrin trotting track was located at Olympia Park on the outskirts of town, with horses often travelling to Kellerberrin for race day and stabling at the Kellerberrin Hotel overnight. A new track was constructed at the showgrounds in 1947, with the first Kellerberrin Cup run that year won by a horse called Royal Stamp. In 1948, lights were installed for night trotting and the first electric light meeting was held on December 1 of that year, attracting more than 2000 spectators. Club spokesperson Dianne Groves said a huge amount of volunteer work had gone into the administration of the club and maintaining the facilities over the years. She said the free event was an opportunity for people to catch up with friends and have a great day out. “We look forward to seeing visitors trackside in Kellerberrin,” Ms Groves said. “We’re encouraging everyone to take a Sunday drive and experience our great facilities.” Ms Groves acknowledged neighbouring clubs Cunderdin, Wyalkatchem, Trayning and Merredin. “The continued support of these former clubs has been an integral part of the success of the now Central Wheatbelt Harness Racing Club,” she said. The event will include a memorabilia display, pony trots and trade stalls. The bar will be open. The day will start at noon, with the first race scheduled for 1.30pm.