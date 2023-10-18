Mervyn Key has stepped down as non-executive chair of Yeeda Pastoral Company after disposing his 45 per cent shareholding in the 1.2 million acre Kimberley aggregation to corporate co-shareholder ADM Australia. The sale means ADM is now an 80 per cent shareholder in the company, which owns the Yeeda and Mt Jowlaenga stations as well as northern WA’s only major export abattoir, Kimberley Meat Company. Though ADM is now the principal shareholder, a YPC spokesman said there would be “no operational changes” within YPC or KMC, with the management team remaining the same as YPC, which has its own CEO. But ADM would proceed with the long-awaited sale of the abattoir, which was expected to be finalised “in a matter of months”. KMC returned to the market recently after a 2021 proposal to establish it as a co-operative failed to proceed. “There’s been keen interest in the purchase of the Kimberley Meat Company from local and international parties, and the process is well underway,” the spokesman said. Mr Key echoed the spokesman’s comments, saying there had been plenty of recent interest from prospective buyers. “There’s always interest in it, but it’s coming to the end of the season and so it’s a good time to sell it,” he said. At its height, YPC owned an additional four stations in the East Kimberley — Springvale, Texas Downs, Mable Downs and Alice Downs — that were sold to WA billionare Andrew Forest in 2021 for an undisclosed amount. Now in his 70s, Mr Key — who co-founded YPC more than 20 years ago and was its biggest shareholder — has left the company but ruled out retiring altogether. “That’s a word (retirement) that is completely foreign to me, so I will certainly remain active,” he said. “I have other investments other than Yeeda. . . and I have always had a busy life.” A new non-executive chair was expected to be appointed in the coming weeks. Mr Key said the decision to offload KMC, which opened in 2017, stemmed back to 2021 when YPC hatched a plan to sell the abattoir into a co-operative structure. “The pastoralists were going to be funded by the State Government into a co-op, and at the last minute, the State Government held back on funding the pastoralists who wanted to become members of the co-op,” he said. “So Yeeda had to run it for another year because the season starts in March, but the intention remained to sell it.” He said the sale presented an excellent investment opportunity, describing the beef processing sector as “a good business to be in”. “It is a very attractive investment if one is in the food business, as producing protein is a basic neccessity in the market,” he said. Looking ahead, Mr Key said YPC would continue to be focused on a long term business strategy. “Yeeda is involved in not only growing cattle; it’s invested in carbon sequestration, having registered a project with the clean energy regulator, and it is invested in advancing the biodiversity on its properties,” he said. “All those income streams are long-term investments, which suits ADM’s investment profile.”