Chapman Valley Football Club hosted their sixth annual ‘Big Freeze in the Valley’ fundraising event last weekend in what was a success as both clubs came together in a day bigger than footy. The Royals hosted a stellar day of football and fundraising at Mazzuchelli Oval at the weekend with footy taking a backseat to the spectacle of the Mascots Race and Big Freeze Slide. At the time of print the Chapman Valley Football Club was still counting the funds raised with the number nearing an incredible $25,000. With 13 VIP Sliders braving the icy conditions in the Valley, the crowd was treated to a great day at Chapman Valley’s home in what was a day for all to enjoy. Six years ago the club began the annual event after club president Mark Houston lost his mother to motor neurone disease. Since then the event has taken the Great Northern Football League and the Mid West region by storm. Houston, the organiser and creator of Big Freeze In The Valley, said his initial vision is playing out in front of him. “The event has probably turned out into the vision that I had all along,” Houston said. “I just wanted to create an event where Chapman Valley players, supporters and community members were involved in this and that they were proud of it. “And that’s how it has turned out, everyone really looks forward to it and gets amongst it.” On the back of the historical success of the Chapman Valley Football Club’s fundraising, the Geraldton Netball Association also held their own day at the netball courts with the shared goal of raising awareness. Towns Football Club also played their part in the special day playing each of their games throughout the day against the Chapman Valley Royals with wins in the reserves and colts games. There was a top of the table clash in the women’s league game between the Bulldogs and the Royals which saw Chapman Valley take out a narrow three-point win at home. Later that afternoon the men took center stage as the Royals stood tall, defending their home turf with an eight-point win over the Bulldogs. But the real winner on the day was footy as fans from both clubs flocked to Mazzuchelli Oval with the collective goal of raising much needed awareness and funds towards the FightMND Charity.